Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim set for Manchester United job: reports

Manchester United are holding talks with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim to become their new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag.
Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to take over at Manchester United
Manchester United are holding talks with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim to become their new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Ten Hag was released after a disastrous start to the season, with former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss.

Amorim, who is currently in charge of Sporting Lisbon, is close to agreeing a deal to take over at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports, The Sun, the Daily Mail and the Athletic among other media outlets.

Amorim, 39, is considered one of Europe’s leading young coaches.

He was widely linked with the manager’s role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim also held talks about replacing David Moyes at Premier League club West Ham, before later apologising for the timing.

Amorim was just 36 when he led Sporting to a first league title in 19 years in 2021 and he won his second with the club last season.

If he is appointed by United, he will inherit a squad that is lying 14th in the Premier League after suffering their fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

