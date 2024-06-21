Connect with us

Paris 2024 Olympics: Which countries have the cheapest and most expensive flights

To assess the cost of flying to the Olympics, the website Sportscasting.com has gathered and analysed the cost of roundtrip flights.
Published

The Olympics (Games of the XXXIII Olympiad) have come round again, and France is the destination country for sporting fans. For those not living in France, or an adjoining country, the main means of travel will be aircraft.

More than 15 million people are expected to descend upon Paris for the sporting spectacular.

To assess the cost of flying to the Olympics, the website Sportscasting.com has gathered and analysed the cost of roundtrip flights for every country participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This reveals that Croatia ($58), Italy ($64), and England ($78) have the cheapest round-trip flights to the Paris Olympics. Notably, flights from England are 6-times cheaper than flights from the U.S. 

Way.com reports on what there is to see and where you can stay in Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympics.
Way.com reports on what there is to see and where you can stay in Paris for the upcoming Summer Olympics. – JeanLucIchard // Shutterstock

At the other end of the scale, Barbados ($4,385) has the most expensive round-trip flight to Paris.

Across all nations, the average cost for a round-trip flight to the Paris Olympics is $798.

The lowest-cost round-trip flights to Paris Olympics 2024 are:

  1. Croatia — $58
  1. Italy — $64
  1. England — $78
  1. Portugal — $79
  1. San Marino — $83
Capturing a flight. Image by Tim Sandle.

In contrast, the most expensive round-trip flights are:

  1. Barbados — $4,385
  1. Vanuatu — $3,915
  1. Samoa — $2,595
  1. Cook Islands — $2,467
  1. Papua New Guinea — $2,125

Those planning to travel to Paris should note one key change impacting on the opening ceremony. Organisers of the grandiose event had planned for as many as 600,000 people to watch for free from riverbanks. However, a series of security and logistical concerns have led the French government to progressively scale back their ambitions.

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

