Op-Ed: Arno Kamminga is the ‘One to Watch in Swimming’ in 2022

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in 2021. He is the “One to Watch in Swimming” in 2022.

Tokyo Olympic Games

At the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kamminga claimed two silver medals for his country. In the 100 meter breaststroke, Kamminga came in second place right (clocking 58 seconds even) behind British world record holder Adam Peaty, and in the 200 meter breaststroke Kamminga finished in second place (with a time of 2:07.01) right behind Australian swimmer Zac Stubblety-Cook.

2021 Short Course Worlds

More recently, at the 2021 FINA Short Course Worlds in Abu Dhabi, Kamminga won two medals: a silver in the men’s 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:02.42 (right behind American Nic Fink who clocked 2:02.28), and the Dutch swimming team won the 4 ×5 0 mixed medley relay with a new Championship Record. Aside from Kamminga, who swam the breaststroke leg, the relay team was comprised of Kira Toussaint, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Thom de Boer.

ISL Season 3

He competed in the third season of the International Swimming League (ISL), as part of the Aqua Centurions.

For all of these reasons and more, Arno Kamminga is the “One to Watch in Swimming,” especially this summer at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

To learn more about Olympian Arno Kamminga, follow him on Instagram and visit his official website.