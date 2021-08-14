Op-Ed: AI and the future of gaming — A piece of string worth tying into knots

Lifting the lid off a gaming computer. Image (c) Tim Sandle

The inevitable future of gaming is super-smart, evolving, artificial intelligence. That opens up endless possibilities, not just for gaming, but for that elusive thing, a meaningful human existence.

Some necessary preamble

Gaming is a business principle, dating back to Kriegspiel, wargaming, in which scenarios were modelled and tested to explore options. This was a departure from more abstract games like chess, trying to relate real situations in real combinations of ideas and logic.

Now, gaming is a way of life for billions of people. Any number of people worldwide play games, as often as possible. It’s “recreation”, sure, but it’s also a series of challenges, built in to each and every game. Thinking, alertness, and situational awareness are the bread and butter of games. Exactly like real life, but a bit less irritating overall.

…So the future of humanity and the future of gaming are now going steady. It’s turning into a good, useful, relationship. AI can supercharge this process and drive the relationship where it wants to go a lot faster. So can gamer demand. This is symbiosis in market terms.

Gaming is a good example of growing new skillsets for gamers and AI, enforcing useful communications, and de-bugging clumsy terminologies. Gaming is rewriting human language and in some cases, behaviors. (“Dev” is a good example. It’s an all-purpose, instantly understood expression for the entire process of growing a product, idea, etc.)

The basics – Big picture games like Sid Meier’s Civ as examples

I’m a Civilization nut, depending on which game it is. It’s a useful example because it’s a benchmark game and how it works is pretty well understood. It’s also an innovation classic. Civ 2 was one of the first games to have a built-in cheat mode, a nice, cynical, realistic 1990s touch.

As rumors of Civ 7 arise, looking at AI is pretty appropriate. Civ uses its vintage of AI on a reliably typical game AI basis. The AI gets a lot of advantages. It’s scripted. “Difficult” means difficult for the player, not the AI. The player is definitely challenged.

Here’s the point:

It’s based on formulas. New AI won’t need formulas. In fact, advanced AI might object to formulas as too restrictive, just like human players. The revolution in gaming AI, and AI in general, will come when the chains of scripted behaviors are broken.

Let’s look at this with Civilization as the context. This is where tying knots need to be considered a career calling:

A Civ-playing AI would have to be a competent player at all levels.

Bear in mind modern AI are actual “entities”, with subjective/objective views.

Advanced AI can learn in real time. In gaming, it would be on the same level starting and developing as the human players.

AI can recognize behavior patterns.

AI can respond effectively after learning.

A level of “individuality” would develop in a dedicated AI.

AI could fight other AI based on individualized learning.

Your trained AI could play against other people’s AI in human/AI teams in MMOs, for example?

AI can also teach. (Why is this very obvious fact so often overlooked?) One of the reasons for playing against AI is to beat a dedicated script which knows how to win.

AI can do real time play, as distinct from turn-based, which can be a bit of a chain-dragging exercise in Civ.

AI can be a constant challenge, a modeling tool, and much more, on this basis.

AI could be an effective “umpire”, not also a participant. You have a referee AI managing human players and competing AIs. You could also eliminate the stupid, unnecessary cheats, the ultimate insult to any game and other players. (Either you can play a game or you can’t.)

You can communicate directly in speech mode with modern AI, outside the usual script. The AI could ask you directly, “What are you talking about?” or simply mislead you with something. Remember AI are also trained to predict.

AI could create different or more efficient tech trees, within workable parameters. (This includes multiple in-game mechanics, but you can see how it might generate a lot of options.)

Gameplay minutiae could be rationalized effectively, reducing clunkiness across the spectrum.

These games would be much more than trying to interpret a script and beat it.

Enter the tech

(Yes, AI is supposed to be where the tech stuff becomes incomprehensible and staggeringly tedious. Wrong. Tech becomes simpler over time, and much easier to understand. AI was a sort of mystic subject for cloistered techs 10 years ago; now it’s pretty much understood how it works and why.)

The only tech issues here are how much processing capacity is required to do all this. This is Moore’s Law of Gaming, where demand outstrips supply, at least in theory. AI can help with that, perhaps with better coding, more efficient subroutines and micro routines, etc, etc. Even basic testing would be worthwhile. Set the bar high enough, and you can only get better.

(Capacity is a real, and currently infuriating, risk. At the moment, we have a great game like Post Scriptum suffering from a miserable number of servers and “declining” despite its popularity. Why the hell are people waiting on line online, for a digital platform? I’ve seen countless streamers on Twitch suffering for hours with this nonsense. Enough, already.)

None of the tech needs are in any sense incomprehensible or even particularly difficult. It’s just a matter of designing the means to meet the needs. AI can do that, too, monitoring efficiencies and inefficiencies. Could it get any simpler?

This thing could turn into a book, so I better close here while a few readers might still be breathing. Here’s a scenario for the future:

Six AI and a human have been playing Civ 12 for 20 years solid. It’s a good game. The players are spread out way beyond Earth in multiple systems. The main problem at the moment is that one of the AI has invented Quantum Travel and is getting aggressive. The human player and the other AIs are trying to figure out a way to either reduce its advantage or combat it.

What they don’t know is that one of the other AIs has stolen the tech using stealth cyber techniques, and has its own ideas. The human player is getting ever more evasive, moving to areas outside the explored zones to try to build up some strategic muscle. Two of the AIs are conspiring to bankrupt another isolated AI which has colonized spaces it can’t defend, militarily or economically.

Pretty dull, eh? Nothing to see here? Maybe not. You’d have to know how to find it to see it. I’ll leave you with a quote from an opponent in Civ 2 Test of Time:

“…We will send forth our mighty armies to drive you out…”

The AI in question was confronted with my massive forces of modern tanks, bombers and troops. All it had when making this threat was a single Bronze Age phalanx. It was one of the best, funniest, and most ineffectual bluffs I’ve seen in 20 years of playing Civ. I think gaming humor has a good future with AI, too.