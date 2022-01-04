Olympic swimmer James Guy is made a Member of the British Empire

Olympic swimmer James Guy. Photo Courtesy of Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

Olympic swimmer James Guy has a major reason to be proud. He was honored with an Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to swimming. Digital Journal has the scoop.

James Guy, MBE

Guy, age 26, was made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours. At the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, he won two gold medals and a silver medal for Team Great Britain in the swimming relay races. In the mixed 4 × 100 meter medley relay, they shattered the world record and they broke a European record in the men’s 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay race.

This brings Guy’s total career Olympic medals to five. Guy previously won two silver medals at the swimming relay races at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

ISL Season 3

In Season 3 of the International Swimming League (ISL), Guy competed for the Energy Standard swimming team, and they were crowned the winners of the third season of the ISL.

James Gibson, MBE, served as the team’s General Manager and Tom Rushton was the Head Coach of Energy Standard for Season 3.

For more information on British swimmer James Guy, MBE, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

