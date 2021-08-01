Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden proves that age is just a number

Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden of Canada has proven once again that age is just a number. At 37 years old, he was the oldest swimmer to make the freestyle relay finals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Brent Hayden
Brent Hayden. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu
Brent Hayden. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu

Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden of Canada has proven once again that age is just a number. At 37 years old, he was the oldest swimmer to make the freestyle relay finals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

After a seven-year retirement, Hayden announced his comeback to the sport of swimming in September of 2019. He trained for nearly half a year and met the Olympic “A” Qualifying time with a 21.97 seconds in the men’s 50 meter freestyle race at the TYR Pro Series in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 2021, Hayden won the men’s 50 meter freestyle race at the Canadian Olympic Trials with a time of 21.82 seconds, which was ahead of the FINA “A” standard of 22.01 seconds. As a result, this marked his fourth time representing his country (Canada) at the Olympic Games.

Hayden was an integral part of the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay race, where they finished in fourth place. This marked his fourth time representing Canada at the Olympic Games. He also made the men’s 50 meter freestyle semifinals where he finished in ninth place, thus failing to advance in the final.

In 2007, Hayden was the world champion in the men’s 100 meter freestyle race, and he took home the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, finishing right behind James Magnussen of Australia (who claimed the silver) and American swimmer Nathan Adrian (who earned the gold).

He competed for the Toronto Titans swimming team in the sophomore season of the International Swimming League (ISL).

Hayden’s life story, perseverance, and indomitable spirit serve as an inspiration for us all. He seems to be getting better with age and experience. He will go down in Canadian sports history as one of the greatest Olympic swimmers that Canada has ever known.

To learn more about Olympian Brent Hayden, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Brent Hayden, Olympic, olympic games, Swimmer, tokyo
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

5 hours ago
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

World

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica - Copyright AFP/File Angela WeissGreenland’s...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

U.S. health body announces data breach, but those concerned can wait 2 months

This cyberattack could disclose sensitive medical diagnosis or images if payments are not made.

3 hours ago

World

A year after the mushroom cloud, Lebanon still bleeds

On August 4, 2020, a fire at the Beirut port ignited one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

18 hours ago