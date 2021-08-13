Olympic silver medalist diver Andrew Capobianco spotlighted in ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Andrew Capobianco in 'The Donna Drake Show.' Photo Courtesy of Drake Media Studios.

Olympic silver medalist diver Andrew Capobianco was recently spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where he opened up about his journey. Digital Journal has the scoop.

A native of Wantagh, Long Island, Capobianco and his diving partner, Michael Hixon, finished in second place in the men’s three-meter springboard, where they earned 444.36 points.

His entire conversation with two-time Telly Award-winning TV host Donna Drake may be seen below.

Capobianco also finished in 10th place in the individual three-meter springboard competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. He is a student at Indiana Univesity Bloomington, where he also competes for the Indiana Hoosiers.

At the 2019 World Championships, which took place in Gwangju, Capobianco won a bronze medal for Team USA in the mixed team diving event with teammate his Katrina Young.

For more information on Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

