Olympic gymnast Samuel Mikulak spotlighted in the ‘All That Glitters’ podcast

Olympic gymnast Samuel Mikulak was recently spotlighted in the “All That Glitters” podcast in an influential episode. Digital Journal has the recap.

'All That Glitters'
'All That Glitters' podcast. Photo Courtesy of 'All That Glitters.'
'All That Glitters' podcast. Photo Courtesy of 'All That Glitters.'

Mikulak was interviewed by fitness professional and social media influencer Conrad Louis and his fiancée, who is affectionately known as “The Girl You Might Know.” They delve beyond the surface and Milukak opens up about his mindfulness, meditation, and extreme discipline.

Aside from being a world bronze medalist and from competing at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, Mikulak is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion and an eight-time NCAA Champion.

The world-renowned gymanst offers tips on creating balance in your life, explains the benefits of mindfulness practice and meditation, lays bare his diet and exercise routine, and discusses his forthcoming retirement from the sport and how he is preparing for life after competitive sports.

His amazing high bar routine at the 2021 national championships may be seen below.

The entire Samuel Mikulak podcast episode on “All That Glitters” is quite profound, motivational, and it is available by clicking here. It is a must-watch for all fans of sports, especially gymnastics. Mikulak’s life story and his accomplishments are an inspiration to us all.

To learn more about the “All That Glitters” podcast, follow the show on Instagram.

For more information on Olympic gymnast Samuel Mikulak, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

