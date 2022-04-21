Olympic gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs is headed to the 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Lamont Marcell Jacobs. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Olympic gold medalist sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs is headed to the 2022 Nike Prefontaine Classic.

An Italian athlete, Lamon Marcell Jacobs is both a sprinter and a long jumper. At the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, he won two gold medals: one in the 100 meter dash with a time of 9.80 seconds, and as a part of the 4 x 100 meter Italian relay team, where they won with a time of 37.50 seconds, a world-leading mark and a new national record for Italy.

The Nike Prefontaine Classic will be held on May 27 and 28, 2022, at the iconic and newly reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Over 200 of the world’s best male and female athletes will compete in various competitions throughout the two-day event, which will air live on NBC and it will be live-streamed worldwide.

The Pre Classic is part of the Wanda Diamond League, an annual global series of elite track and field athletic competitions.

This iconic event is the premier professional track and field competition in the United States. They announced their lineup for the men’s 100 meter race, which includes all three of the Tokyo Olympic Games medalists: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, Fred Kerley of the USA, and Andre De Grasse of Canada.

Jacobs, who electrified the track and field world by winning gold in Tokyo last year, will mark his inaugural race on U.S. soil at the Nike Prefontaine Classic next month.

A former long jumper, Jacobs recently won the 60 meters race at the World Athletics Indoor Championships and he broke the European indoor record with 6.41 seconds.

A notable addition to the Pre Classic lineup is Christian Coleman (USA), who is the indoor 60 meter world record holder and the 2019 Pre Classic 100 meter champion. Coleman did not compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am honored and excited to be part of this year’s Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon in Eugene,” Lamont Marcell Jacobs said.

“It’s going to be my first race in the U.S. since the Tokyo Olympics and the adrenaline is already pumping. Can’t wait to feel the track beneath my feet,” he exclaimed.

To learn more about Lamont Marcell Jacobs, follow him on Instagram.