Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has his visa canceled

The world’s number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption.

Published

World number one Novak Djokovic. — © AFP
The world’s number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.

The Australian Border Force issued a statement early Thursday local time saying Djokovic had failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “his visa has been subsequently canceled.”

 According to the Times of London, a member of Djokovic’s team applied for the wrong type of visa – one that doesn’t apply to people who have gotten a medical exemption. This left him stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport Wednesday night.

The error had been discovered by the Australian border force while Djokovic was already traveling on a 14-hour commercial flight from Dubai to Melbourne on Wednesday. It seems that after spending hours reviewing the situation, Australia intends to send Djokovic back home Thursday. 

Apparently, the government of Victoria, the state where the tournament is taking place, could intervene over what appears to be a mistake. however, the Victorian government has refused to support the federal government’s efforts to correct Djokovic’s visa application.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the decision, which came after the 20-time major winner had to spend more than eight hours at the airport waiting to find out if he would be allowed into the country, reports the Associated Press.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the B92 internet portal that his son was held “in a room which no one can enter” at the airport, guarded by two policemen.

And it seems that turning the coronavirus pandemic into a political issue is not just reserved for lawmakers around the globe, but the world of sports, too. According to Reuters, the move by the Australian government threatened to cause a diplomatic incident between Canberra and Belgrade.

“I’ve just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram.

“I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.”

“In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth, and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially said the medical exemption decision was a matter for the government of Victoria, where Melbourne is the state capital.

“They have provided (Djokovic) with an exemption to come to Australia, and so we then act in accordance with that,” Morrison said. “States provide exemptions for people to enter on that basis, and that’s been happening for the last two years.”

However, when asked again about Djokovic’s case, Morrison added: “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

