Noah Grant talks college football, mental health, and the digital age

Football player Noah Grant. Photo Credit: Nathan Samel

College football player Noah Grant chatted about his latest endeavors and the importance of mental health in athletics.

A social influencer, Grant sat down and chatted with this journalist at Burgerology Midtown in New York City.

“It is exciting to be a Division 1 football player,” he admitted. “A lot of people don’t realize how stressful it is for athletes.”

“Being able to go out there and be a role model for my younger siblings and family is great because I can prove to them that they can overcome things, especially if they are stressed out. The sport can be fun and exciting,” he said.

Mental health as a college athlete

“Mental health is a big factor these days,” he said. “As athletes, we go through our own struggles. All the people that are watching the sport see the product of the hard work and everything that you put in, but it can be a lot. Having a good background with people that are backing you and supporting you is really helpful.”

Grant on his love for the sport of football

Grant is drawn to the sport of football due to its “camaraderie” aspect. “Whenever I am with my team, I am happy,” he admitted. “I love being with my people, and being on a team where people love you in return. I really enjoy the brotherhood of the sport.”

“These friendships and relationships will last longer than my athletic career,” he said. “These are the people that are going to be in my wedding onr day.”

The digital age

On being a football player in the digital age, Grant said, “It is definitely interesting. It’s a new field these days, especially with NIL (name, image and likeness), and some people have been taking advantage of that. I think it’s a good thing for everybody because everyone can benefit.”

Moments in his life or career that have helped define him

Grant is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger. “In my sophomore season, I had gone through a tough point where I ended up hurting myself. I had an injury, but I was able to pick myself back up again. I was able to come back stronger than I’ve ever been, and I am ready to go.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “the ability to fly” in order to have “supersonic speed.” “That would be super sick,” he admitted. “It would be cool to be up in the sky and soar above the clouds.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Grant said, “Happiness.” “There are a lot of good things that have come into my life lately, and I am clearly enjoying it,” he said.

“I am just very content with my life right now,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring football players

For young and aspiring football players, he said, “Never give up. Whenever it’s tough and you think you can’t do it, keep on pushing. The grass does get greener… it is not like things are going to stay bad. Even if you are struggling, you can overcome things.”

To learn more about Noah Grant, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.