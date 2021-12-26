Connect with us

Nicholas Santos was named 2021 world champion in the men’s 50 meter butterfly at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships

Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos was honored as the 2021 world champion in the men’s 50 meter butterfly at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships, which took place in Abu Dhabi. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Nicholas Santos
Nicholas Santos. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, ISL
Santos won the men’s 50 meter butterfly final with a time of 21.93 seconds. He holds the world record in this event with a time of 21.75 seconds, which Santos set back in October of 2018. Hungarian swimmer Szebasztián Szabó is also tied with Santos with the world record time.

Once again, at age 41, Santos proves that age is just a number, he is like fine wine.

In ISL Season 3, Santos competed once again for Team Iron (with Dorina Szekeres as the team’s General Manager) and he was able to earn many points for his team.

For more information on Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

