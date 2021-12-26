Nicholas Santos was named 2021 world champion in the men’s 50 meter butterfly at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships

Nicholas Santos. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, ISL

Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos was honored as the 2021 world champion in the men’s 50 meter butterfly at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships, which took place in Abu Dhabi. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Santos won the men’s 50 meter butterfly final with a time of 21.93 seconds. He holds the world record in this event with a time of 21.75 seconds, which Santos set back in October of 2018. Hungarian swimmer Szebasztián Szabó is also tied with Santos with the world record time.

Once again, at age 41, Santos proves that age is just a number, he is like fine wine.

In ISL Season 3, Santos competed once again for Team Iron (with Dorina Szekeres as the team’s General Manager) and he was able to earn many points for his team.

For more information on Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos, follow him on Instagram.