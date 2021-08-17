Connect with us

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to play in ‘Bubba’s Celebrity Basketball Game’

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens will be playing in “Bubba’s Celebrity Basketball Game,” which will take place on August 28, 2021, at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill, Maryland.

Terrell Owens
Terrell Owens. Photo by Stephen McCarthy, Collision, Sportsfile
Bubba Almony will serve as host of this event. He is an award-winning celebrity bodyguard who has protected the top names in the world, and the founder of “Bubba’s Celebrity Charity Basketball Game” that raises awareness and proceeds for cancer, bullying, and mental health!

The “Fan Fest” starts at 12 pm Dj Wiz on set and Tip Off is at 5 pm DJ Magellan on set. Fan Fest will include the Salisbury Zoo , Mister Softee Eastern Shore MD, and the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company Inc.

Local, county, state leaders, and members of the Military are all set to attend as well as some of the top celebrities from around the world. August 28th will also be declared as “Bubba Almony Day” in Snow Hill, Maryland.

To learn more about this forthcoming charity basketball game, click here.

To learn more about celebrity bodyguard Bubba Almony, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

