NBC brings AI version of legendary broadcaster to Olympic coverage

Narration by Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels generated using artificial intelligence will voice the recaps that will be personalized to each viewer.
Published

US media giant NBCUniversal on Wednesday announced that it will use the AI version of a legendary sports broadcaster to narrate personalized daily recaps of Olympic game events.

Narration by Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels generated using artificial intelligence will voice the recaps that will be personalized to individual viewers of NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Well-known broadcaster Michaels has worked a combined nine Olympic Games for NBC Sports and ABC Sports during his career, according to NBCUniversal.

“When I was approached about this, I was skeptical but obviously curious,” Michaels said in a release.

“Then I saw a demonstration detailing what they had in mind. I said, ‘I’m in.'”

The AI was trained on the voice of Michaels along with his past appearances on NBC broadcasts, according to the company.

“We’re bringing the best of sports together with the best of technology  to deliver fans a personalized Olympics experience in a way that’s never been possible before,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in the release.

Human editors at NBCUniversal will be checking the accuracy of personalized recaps of Olympics Games events in Paris that will be available at Peacock streaming service

Human editors at NBCUniversal will be checking the accuracy of personalized recaps of Olympics Games events in Paris that will be available at Peacock streaming service – Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

The collaboration with Michaels comes as musicians, actors, and others whose livelihoods depend on their likenesses or voices strive to make sure AI models are not trained on such material without their permission.

NBCUniversal estimated that nearly 7 million different personalized versions of the daily Olympic recap could be streamed across the United States during the Olympic Games in Paris.

The technology will mine NBC Sports clips to create daily playlists showcasing top moments from the prior 24 hours and tease what is in store for the day ahead.

A team of NBCUniversal editors will review all the content for accuracy and quality assurance, the company said.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Olympic Games, starting with the opening ceremony on July 26.

