Mondo Duplantis talks about his new world record, and the lessons learned from his Olympic journey

Mondo Duplantis wins the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

Two-time Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis chatted about his new world record that he set today at the Diamond League Silesia.

Most recently, he shattered a new world record in the men’s pole vault, clearing 6.26 meters on his second attempt, thus proving that the sky is the limit for the pole vaulter, who competes for Sweden. Duplantis opened up about his latest victory.

“I think the victory means a lot,” he admitted. “This is the first competition ever with three guys over six meters. I think that’s a really amazing thing for the pole vault team.”

“I think that shows where the sport is going, and it is really developing in such a good way,” Duplantis acknowledged.

“So, I love that for ‘Manolo’ Karalis and I love that for Sam Kendricks. I think pole vault is in a really good spot right now,” Duplantis added.

Lessons learned from his Olympic and Diamond League journey

On the lessons learned from his Olympic and Diamond League journey, Duplantis responded, “I don’t know. I don’t think it has taught me anything. I know what I am, and I know what kind of guy I am, and I know what I can do.”

“So, I don’t know if it has necessarily taught me anything, other than maybe I’m like that,” he noted. “But yeah, I mean, it was a great season. I still have a couple of more competitions left but no matter what, it has been a really great season, and one that is going to be hard to top.”

