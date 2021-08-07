Connect with us

Mondo Duplantis is the king of the men’s pole vault at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He won the men’s pole vault competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli
Mondo Duplantis. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen finished in second place with a personal best of 5.97 meters, while Thiago Braz claimed the bronze medal for Brazil with 5.87 meters, a season-best score.

“Olympic champion #borntofly,” Duplantis exclaimed a post on social media, and rightfully so.

Congratulations to Mondo Duplantis on this tremendous accomplishment. He holds the world records in the indoor (6.18 meters) and outdoor (6.15 meters) track and field for the men’s pole vault.

To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

