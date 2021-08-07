Mondo Duplantis is the king of the men’s pole vault at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Mondo Duplantis. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He won the gold medal in the men’s pole vault competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the scoop.

American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen finished in second place with a personal best of 5.97 meters, while Thiago Braz claimed the bronze medal for Brazil with 5.87 meters, a season-best score.

“Olympic champion #borntofly,” Duplantis exclaimed a post on social media, and rightfully so.

Congratulations to Mondo Duplantis on this tremendous accomplishment. He holds the world records in the indoor (6.18 meters) and outdoor (6.15 meters) track and field for the men’s pole vault.

