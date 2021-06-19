Connect with us

Michael Andrew wins 200 meter IM race at the U.S. Olympic Trials, honors Ryan Lochte

American swimmer Michael Andrew qualified for his second Olympic event last night at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Swimming, which were held in Omaha, Nebraska. This time it was the men’s 200 meter individual medley (IM) race. Digital Journal has the recap.

Michael Andrew
Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro. Photo Credit: Michael Andrew
Michael Andrew won the race with a time of 1:55.44, which is the second-fastest time posted this year. Ironically enough, the fastest time this year also belongs to Michael Andrew which was from the semifinals the previous night (1:55.26). Chase Kalisz finished in second place clocking 1:56.97.

With these fast times, Andrew is a favorite to earn a medal and a spot at the podium at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Being 100 percent professional, and a humble and gracious individual, Andrew took the time to honor Ryan Lochte for the “legend” that he is in the sport. While Lochte failed to make his fifth Olympic team (he finished in seventh place in the men’s 200 IM final with a time of 1:59.67), he still holds the world record in the event. That moving Instagram post, honoring Ryan Lochte, may be seen on Michael Andrew’s social media page by clicking here. A true class act. Much respect to both world-class swimmers.

As Digital Journal reported, Andrew previously qualified for the men’s 100 meter breaststroke race at the U.S. Olympic Trials, where he broke two American records (58.19 seconds in the heats and 58.14 seconds in the semifinals respectively).

Today, Andrew will be racing the men’s 50 meter freestyle heats.

Andrew serves as the captain of the New York Breakers swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL). For more information on the New York Breakers, check them out on Instagram.

To learn more about first-time Olympian Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.

