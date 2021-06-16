Michael Andrew punches his ticket for Tokyo, breaks two American records

Michael Andrew. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis

American swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to be proud. He was able to punch his ticket for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games after winning the men’s 100 meter breaststroke race at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Digital Journal has the recap.

After many years of hard work and perseverance, he is finally a first-time Olympian repping Team USA.

In the men’s 100 meter breaststroke final, Andrew was able to best Andrew Wilson by .01 seconds for the win. Andrew clocked 58.73 seconds, while Andrew Wilson finished with a time of 58.74 seconds.

Prior to that, Andrew was able to set two American records in the 100 meter breaststroke heats and the semifinals. In the heats, Andrew clocked 58.19 seconds, thus obliterating Kevin Cordes’ American record of 58.64 seconds, and in the semifinals, he was able to break it again with a time of 58.14 seconds, which was a new personal best, an American record, U.S. Open record, and Championship record.

Michael Andrew serves as captain of the New York Breakers swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL). For more information on the New York Breakers, follow them on Instagram.

To learn more about American swimmer and first-time Olympian Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.