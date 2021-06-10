Connect with us

Michael Andrew of New York Breakers enlists in six events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming

World and national champion swimmer Michael Andrew has enlisted in six events at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming. Digital Journal has the scoop.

According to SwimSwam, Michael Andrew will be swimming all of the men’s 100 meter events in all four strokes. These include the 100 meter breaststroke, the 100 meter backstroke, the 100 meter freestyle, the 100 meter butterfly, the 50 meter freestyle, and the 200 meter individual medley (IM).

Andrew stands out as a favorite in the men’s 100 meter breaststroke race, where we may even see a new American record being broken (Andrew came really close to an American record at the last TYR Pro Swim Series race), and he is also a favorite in the men’s 200 meter IM race.

He serves as a captain of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL). Tina Andrew is the team’s General Manager.

For the latest news on world and national champion swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.

