Meet Tara Davis-Woodhall: American long jumper and Olympian

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall. Photo Courtesy of USATF

American long jumper and Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall chatted about her latest endeavors.

On Sunday, June 9th, Davis-Woodhall won the women’s long jump at the NYC Grand Prix (held at Icahn Stadium in New York) with a jump of 7.14 meters.

Davis-Woodhall participated in an in-person press event on the day prior at Icahn Stadium.

Voicing the character Gabi in the Netflix film ‘Bionic’

She opened up about voicing the character Gabi in the Netflix movie “Bionic.”

“I dubbed the actress, and it was honestly the coolest experience I’ve ever had,” she admitted. “I honestly think that might be the step into my next career (after track or during track).”

“When I was presented with the idea and the opportunity, it felt like my life and Hunter’s life combined into one athlete, and I didn’t turn it down. I was a little nervous but once I started going, I realized that there was nothing to be nervous about,” she elaborated.

“It was fun, I got to express my voice in a different way so that was pretty cool,” she expressed.

Davis-Woodhall noted that doing projects like these (the Netflix film) raises more awareness and exposure for the sport. “I think these movies expose athletics in a different light than just at the track,” she said.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Breaking the collegiate record, 7.14 meters, was great. Before I was really sad, and I was able to overcome that sadness in college… and that has been my momentum ever since.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall: ‘Long jumpers are fast sprinters’

She acknowledged that long jumpers are indeed quick runners. “We are actually as fast as sprinters,” she noted.

“Most of the long jumpers are extremely fast. I don’t think the sprinters can jump as far as us. It’s a different setup. Sprinters are lovely, but I don’t think they can touch the long jump… but the long jumpers can touch the sprints,” she elaborated.

Personal life

In her personal life, she is married to Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, and they have a YouTube channel together titled “Tara and Hunter.” She told the story of how they first met, and praised him for being a tremendous support system for her.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means breaking barriers, breaking staminas, and just being myself.”

“Success doesn’t mean winning and being on top. It is getting through hard times and hardships, and just becoming a better person out of that,” she explained.

