Meet Ilona Maher: Olympic bronze medalist rugby union player

Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher. Photo Courtesy of Ilona Maher.

Olympic bronze medalist and American rugby union player Ilona Maher chatted about her latest endeavors.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Ilona Maher, who is a native of Burlington, Vermont.

Olympic bronze medal win

On winning the Olympic bronze medal for Team USA, Maher remarked, “It still doesn’t feel real at times because it is something that I had wanted for so long. We wanted that for our team and our country.”

Daily inspirations as an Olympic athlete

Regarding her daily inspirations as an Olympic athlete, she said, “Wanting to see exactly what my body is capable of.”

“Seeing how powerful and how strong I can be, especially in a world where a lot of times girls were told not to be too strong and powerful, and not to take up space. I’ve always tried to see exactly what I can do,” she explained.

Orgain partnership

On her partnership with Orgain, she said, “It is going really well. Protein is so important to me, and people don’t realize how much protein people actually need. As an athlete, I struggle with getting in protein.”

“To have a brand like Orgain wanting to work with me and to have a brand that is accessible to so many people is really important. This is something that is accessible and easy to get,” she elaborated.

“What is great about my Orgain partners is that I tell them that I want them to post like how I would, and how my fans would like. I want them to connect with my fans in the same way that I would,” she added.

Maher on her love for rugby

Maher is drawn to rugby for several reasons. “Rugby demands you to literally go out there and give it your all. The sport wants you to give it your all. It wants you to be as physical and fast as possible. I think rugby is an all-around sport,” she said.

“It is such a hard job,” she admitted. “I love it because not everyone can do it, and not everyone can put their body through what I put my body through.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she said, “I’ve had so many moments. In the Tokyo Olympics, when we lost the quarterfinals and lost out of medal contention, that helped prepare me for the next three years.”

Simply put, she is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Maher said, “It is great, and it has allowed me to experience success. Social media is just a powerful tool.”

“I need to get off my phone sometimes because I use it too much, whether it’s my alarm clock and I always have music, audiobooks, and podcasts playing,” she admitted.

“I use Audible and Kindle too. Technology is so ingrained in our daily lives,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “I want to play rugby again and I want to go back to my roots. It has been a nice five months off but I would love to get back on it. There is a World Cup next year in England, which is going to be massive for the women. I want rugby to be a big thing.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “Dirty dancing… but not that dirty.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be the following: “To automatically connect with people and to make them feel seen.”

Best advice ever been given

On the best advice that she has ever been given, she said, “Never tone it down, and truly go all out. Don’t make it easy for other people.”

Favorite motto to live by

Regarding her favorite motto to live by, she said, “Eat the cake.”

“I find so much value in food and experiences. Your body is going to adapt, and it’ll work with you,” she said.

Best thing about being her age

On the best thing about being her age, she responded, “Right now, I bounce back a little quicker but in rugby, when I get a little sore in games, my recovery time is getting a little longer.”

Success

On her definition of success, Maher said, “To me, success is very simple. It’s being happy and enjoying what I am doing. You need to enjoy and have fun in what you are doing.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans, followers and supporters, she expressed, “Honestly, I see all of you and it means so much to me that people want to support me, and they see themselves in me. The fans really support who I am authentically.”

Closing thoughts on her Orgain partnership

For her fans and supporters, she remarked about Orgain, “Girlies, get your protein in… because your bodies need it!”

“Give your body what it needs; treat your body right because this is your vessel. Don’t be afraid to fuel it properly so that it can give you the best output it can,” she concluded.

To learn more about Olympic bronze medalist and rugby player Ilona Maher, follow her on Instagram.