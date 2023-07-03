Meet David Johnston: 2023 U.S. Champion swimmer

David Johnston. Photo Credit: Jack Spitser

David Johnston is the 2023 national champion in the men’s 400 meter freestyle. He chatted about his career in swimming, and what motivates him as an athlete.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to 21-year-old swimmer David Johnston.

Johnston swims for Longhorn Aquatics at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is coached by the iconic coach Eddie Reese.

National Championship win

At the 2023 National Swimming Championships, Johnston won first place in the men’s 400 meter race with a time of 3:45.75, and he was able to punch his ticket for the upcoming World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

“When I got to the meet, I wasn’t feeling very good in the water,” he said. “After NCAAs, I had COVID and some difficulties with my breathing getting back to full training. It took about a month for me to start training again. I was out of shape and I barely got back into shape by the time the meet rolled around. My 1,500 was not very good and in the days in between, I decided not to swim the 400 IM and rest for the 400 free and I started feeling better in the water.”

David Johnston. Photo Credit: Jack Spitser

“Originally, I was planning on swimming the 400 meter free prelim, and I was going to scratch the final because I thought my best chance was going to be the 800 meter race because I’m known for the longer distances. I was going to do the 400 meter free to warm up for the 800 meter free,” he explained.

“After I swam the prelim, I was about to scratch the event at the scratch box so I wouldn’t have to swim it in the finals, but before I did that, I had some second thoughts about it. I was talking to the coaches and to Carson [Foster], who advised me to swim it. I ended up swimming the 400 and making the team in one of the best races of my life,” he said.

“Having that moment was certainly worth it, but I almost didn’t swim the race,” he acknowledged. “I had a lot of willpower, I swam a smart race, and I felt good and I really just put myself in that position.”

“I have been in so many big races but I had never been able to win,” he added.

“It felt great to win the 400 free,” he said. “I didn’t expect to win that particular event this year. The goal was to win it next year at the U.S. Olympic Trials. My reaction said it all, it feels good to be going to the World Championships.”

Motivations

On his daily motivations as a swimmer, he shared, “I am big into the mental visualization part of the sport. When I am listening to music or cooking in the kitchen, I am always thinking about what it would be like to win, and what celebration I would do and what type or reaction I would have.”

“When I watch other people achieve their goals, that is very inspirational to me. That pushes me to go after my goals. Ultimately, I like to have fun and I really enjoy the sport. The competition is standing up on the big stage and racing in a big time meet, that is what I live for,” he said.

Biggest influences in sports

His biggest influences in sports include basketball player Stephen Curry, and such swimmers as Michael McBroom, Caeleb Dressel, Neil Walker, and Michael Phelps. “Watching Michael Phelps was inspirational to me, and I also love Caleb’s enthusiasm and passion for the sport,” he said.

“Neil Walker is one of my greatest friends, and one of my life mentors,” he added.

Johnston had kind remarks about veteran Josh Davis. “Growing up, I attended some of Josh Davis’ swim camps and he was an inspiration to me as well. He is a cool guy, and he has been a huge ambassador for the sport,” he said.

Carson Foster and Jake Foster

He praised his Texas Longhorn and national teammates, brothers Carson and Jake Foster, for being “amazing” and “really nice guys.”

“When I was 11 years old, I went to Ohio, which is where they are from. I told my mom that was where Carson lives, who had just broken the age group record at the time. “I was swimming and I knew about him at the time. Seven years later, I became his teammate, and we became good friends. I would watch them online growing up, and it’s just crazy that we are now teammates,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Johnston said, “Right now, is a transition period for me because I just finished my undergrad and I did that a year early in Texas,” he said. “This is a steppingstone of what I think will come next.”

Advice for young and aspiring swimmers

His advice for young and aspiring swimmers is as follows: “Make sure you are having fun and that you are enjoying what you are doing. Make the sport fun because it’s a long sport and a hard one. Love what you do and show up at practice and encourage your teammates. Having a good attitude and setting goals is key to longevity.”

“Also, set your sights high and believe in themselves. Set lofty goals,” he admitted. “Be nice to the people that you meet, and enjoy being with your teammates. The memories that you will have with your teammates are going to last longer than the times in the pool. Lastly, work hard because nothing is easy in the sport. It’s a very beautiful sport, I love it because it is based on times, and anybody with a lane has a chance.”

Favorite stroke in swimming

He listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stoke in swimming. “It’s my best one,” he said. “Growing up, I trained and swam all four strokes. I want to make it in the Olympics next year in the 400 IM.”

Success

Johnston defined the word success simply as “giving his best effort.” “Regardless of whether or not I reached the top, I want to know that I gave my best effort and gave my all to swimming,” he explained.

“Swimming doesn’t define me, it is just one thing that I do and something that I really enjoy doing. There is a lot of purpose and meaning outside of my life other than just the times on the board, and the sport even though I really enjoy it. If I have fun and I am enjoying it, then the results will come, especially when I am making fun,” he said.

To learn more about American swimmer David Johnston, follow him on Instagram.