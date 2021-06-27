Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Katie Nageotte, Morgann LeLeux, and Sandi Morris make the U.S. Olympic Team

American pole vaulters Katie Nageotte, Morgann LeLeux, and Sandi Morris have a major reason to be proud. They will be representing Team USA at the Olympic level in Tokyo this summer. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Katie Nageotte
Katie Nageotte. Photo Credit: Daniel Mitchell
Katie Nageotte. Photo Credit: Daniel Mitchell

American pole vaulters Katie Nageotte, Morgann LeLeux, and Sandi Morris have a major reason to be proud. They will be representing Team USA at the Olympic level in Tokyo this summer. Digital Journal has the recap.

All three ladies finished in the top three position in the women’s pole vault competition. Katie Nageotte finished in first place with a clearance of 4.95 meters, which she accomplished on her second attempt. This is a new world-leading mark, personal best, and a meet record at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

This will mark Nageotte’s first appearance at the Olympic Games. She finished in fifth place at the U.S. Olympic Trials back in 2016.

Morgann LeLeux came in second place with a personal best of 4.70 meters. Olympic silver medalist Sandy Morris (who also holds the American record with five meters) finished in third place with a vault of 4.60 meters.

Veteran pole vaulter Jenn Suhr (and two-time Olmypic medalist) fell short in her bid to make the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. She came in fifth place in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 4.60 meters.

In this article:Katie Nageotte, Morgann LeLeux, pole vault, sandi morris

You may also like:

'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated 'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

Life

‘Sister building’ to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said Saturday that he would like to temporarily evacuate residents from the Champlain Towers North building.

10 hours ago
Donald Trump Donald Trump

World

Op-Ed: After hibernating for six months, Trump begins his ‘revenge tour’ in Ohio

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol.

17 hours ago
In Europe, US allies gush over friendly new administration In Europe, US allies gush over friendly new administration

World

In Europe, US allies gush over friendly new administration

Germany's top diplomat could barely stop smiling as he had a beer with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin.

23 hours ago
Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California

Tech & Science

Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California

Extreme heat warnings blanket much of western Canada, including British Columbia and Alberta, and into California.

10 hours ago