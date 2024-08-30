Interview: Olympic gold medalist Sophia Smith is ‘trusting the process’ and protecting her peace

Olympic gold medalist soccer player Sophia Smith. Photo Courtesy of Clif Bar.

Olympic gold medalist soccer player Sophia Smith of Team USA chatted about her latest endeavors both on and off the soccer field.

The United States women’s national soccer team won the gold medal leaving Brazil in second place for the silver and Germany in third place for the bronze.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Sophia Smith, 24.

Winning the Olympic gold medal

On winning the Olympic gold medal for Team USA, as part of the women’s soccer team, Smith said, “It felt so good. It was just a dream come true.”

Daily motivations

Regarding her daily motivations as an athlete, she shared, “Honestly, a lot of things. I wouldn’t say there is one specific thing.”

“I have always wanted to be a professional athlete from a young age, so the little girl in me motivates me to keep doing what I’ve always wanted to do, and obviously inspiring younger generation girls and boys to have big dreams and to play the sport,” she elaborated.

“Also, my family motivates me. I love being able to accomplish things and then share those accomplishments and memories with them… so a lot of things motivate me,” she added.

Partnership with Outdoor Afro and Clif Bar

A National Women’s Soccer League MVP and Olympian, Smith is partnering with Clif Bar and Outdoor Afro to help support the nonprofit’s mission to inspire Black connections and leadership in nature through outdoor education, recreation, and conservation.

Outdoor Afro has become the nation’s leading, cutting-edge network that celebrates and inspires African American connections and leadership in nature. “Outdoor Afro was something I was unfamiliar with, but it is a really cool concept and something that you don’t hear of often,” she said.

“For Outdoor Afro to allow me to join in and to make an impact on the community is just so important to me,” she acknowledged.

On her partnership with Clif Bar, she exclaimed, “It’s great. I love Clif Bar.”

“I grew up eating Clif Bars, my whole family did,” she admitted. “To be a Clif Bar athlete is definitely great. They are an amazing company and brand to work with. Their beliefs, their values, and their bigger goals align with who I am, what I hope to do, and what I want to do off the field. I’m honored to be a part of the Clif Bar family.”

“These are important to me because I am my own brand, and I want to partner with brands that align with who I am as a person, and what’s important to me,” she said. “I think Clif Bar is a really family-oriented brand, and they want to do good in the community, and they find unique ways to do that.”

When asked if she has a favorite Clif Bar flavor, she revealed, “While I love all of the flavors, I really love a basic chocolate chip.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Smith said, “Well, honestly, I wasn’t a part of the non-digital age, so I don’t know the difference.”

“To me, it’s all I’ve ever known. I think there are pros and cons to everything in life. That includes digital things, media, and social media,” she noted.

“I’ve always grown up with it so I feel like it’s a big part of my life. I know with that comes pros and cons,” she said.

“There are positives to the digital age,” she admitted. “You can stay connected, you can stay up-to-date with what your friends are doing, and you can share what you are doing. I think it can be misread at times and I think that’s a con, for sure.”

“For sports and my profession, the digital age is a really positive thing because you can share what you are doing and you can connect with fans from all over the world. This way, we can display what our sport is and what we do,” she explained.

Advice for young and emerging soccer players

For young and aspiring athletes and soccer players, she said, “Always find joy in the sport. I think it’s easy to let a lot of outside factors take that away and put pressure on you, and I think it’s important to find joy in it all the time because that’s why I started playing the game in the first place.”

“So, find the little joys, celebrate the little wins, and to never put too much pressure on yourself,” she underscored.

“I want to continue playing, I want to continue winning championships, but I also want to continue to inspire people and players off the field and impact the community in the best ways that I can,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “A big defining moment was my injury during my second year at Stanford University.”

“Fortunately, that was the first major injury that I had to go through,” she said. “That was the first time in my life that I went a long period without being able to play and looking back, it taught me a lot about myself.”

“I’m not glad it happened, but I’m happy with how it helped me grow as a player off the field,” she noted. “It made me realize that I’m so much more than an athlete and I have so much more to contribute to this world.”

“At the same time, it allowed me to realize how fortunate I am every day to put on my cleats, go out, run around and play the sport that I love, especially since that can be taken at any moment,” she acknowledged.

“So, always appreciate that and don’t take any day for granted,” she said. “That helped propel my career, and it made me want to enjoy every single day. Adversity makes us stronger, for sure.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Smith said, “Trusting the process.”

“I’m not looking too far forward, I’m not looking too far behind me, I’m just in the process that we call life, and I’m enjoying each day as it comes,” she said.

“I am trying to enjoy each day and not overthink too many things,” she added.

Favorite motto to live by

On her favorite motto to live by, she revealed, “Protect your peace.”

“Protect your peace is my main motto that I live by,” she admitted. “Overall peace and happiness are so important in life.”

“There are so many things that can disrupt that… but the more at peace you can be with yourself, and your surroundings, and who you let in your circle, I think that is so important and it’s in our control,” she said.

“That can help you in all aspects of life. If you’re a peaceful and overall happy person you can contribute to things in better ways, and just live a better life,” she added.

Best advice she has ever been given

On the best advice that she has ever been given, she remarked, “At a very young age, my father told me to never let anyone take my confidence away. That doesn’t apply only in sports, but in every aspect of life.”

“We only know what we can do as our own selves. I have been in my body since birth so I know my capabilities and what I can do,” she said.

“I was taught from a young age to never let anyone take that confidence away, because the second you do, they hold all the power, and they have control over you in your life,” she elaborated.

“So, remain confident and know that you are here for a reason. Always remember that,” she reiterated.

Superpowers of choice

Smith listed “teleportation and flying” as her superpowers of choice. “I would love to teleport or fly, especially since I travel a lot and dislike sitting in airplanes for long periods of time,” she said.

“If I could just snap my fingers and be somewhere, I would go see my fiancé and my family more,” she noted. “I would bop all around and do those things.”

Success

On her definition of success, Smith said, “Success, for everyone, looks different, and everyone has their own concept of what success is. For me, success is knowing that I checked all the boxes, and I turned over every stone and I did everything I could and gave everything I had on that day.”

“To just give everything and feel satisfied that I’ve done everything in my power to achieve what I wanted to achieve is success,” she acknowledged.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, Smith said, “Thank you for supporting me and believing in me. It absolutely takes a village. There are a lot of ups and downs and feeling supported through all that is so important as an athlete.”

“So, feeling supported, feeling seen and understood through all those times in my career have meant so much to me, and I would not be here without that,” she expressed.

“I hope the fans eat and ejoy all the Clif Bars,” she said. “They’ve fueled me and they’ve gotten me to this point, so obviously, they are doing something right. They are great snacks, and they are great sources of protein, and they taste good.”

“Not only do Clif Bars have great products but they are making a positive difference in the community, and it’s good to support a brand like that. I would highly encourage Clif Bar to be one of those,” she added.

Rapid Fire Questions

Smith also took some time to answer several “Rapid Fire” questions.

Waffles or pancakes? Pancakes

Flying or driving? Flying

City living or country living? City living

Summer or winter? Summer

Library or museum? Library

Pepsi or Coke? Pepsi

Texting or calling? Texting, for sure

Half-full or half-empty? Half-full

Skydiving or scuba diving? Neither

Tea or coffee? Coffee

Rain or snow? Rain

Burgers or tacos? Tacos

Money or fame? Money, to share it with my family.

