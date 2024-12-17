Interview: Alexey Molchanov dives deep into his ‘Freediver’ film

Freediver Alexey Molchanov. Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Russian freediving champion Alexey Molchanov chatted about his new film “Freediver,” which was written and directed by Michael John Warren.

“Freediver” is available on Amazon Prime Video, or to buy or rent on digital. It was released on December 7th via Paramount Pictures.

Experience doing ‘Freediver’

On his experience doing this film, he said, “I enjoyed the intensity because it was more intense this season than all of the previous seasons because it was a goal of mine to do all these world records in one season.”

“It was a huge challenge for me, but I loved the intensity of it and it involved a lot of travelling, much more traveling than I usually do,” he admitted.

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations as a freediver, he said, “For me, I love nature, and I love to freedive. My first freedive was when I was five years old, and I’ve been in love with the open water and the sea ever since.”

“I was a swimmer before I became a freediver, so I was able to combine adventure with the sport component to it,” he noted.

“I really enjoyed it because it was all about consistency and gradual progress,” he added.

Working with director Michael John Warren

On working with director Michael John Warren, he said, “Michael was very creative. I loved working with him, he was amazing. I liked the way the film ended up. There were a lot of dramatic and super beautiful shots.”

Career-defining moments

Regarding his career-defining moments, he shared, “I’ve been freediving for 20 years. My first world championship was in 2005.”

“The first year is always the most exciting. Back then, I was still a beginner, and I came in seventh in the championships in Nice, France. That was a vivid memory because I was an 18-year-old,” he recalled.

“My mom also set a world record back then in 86 meters, and in the ‘Freediver’ movie, we came back to the same location in France, and I broke a world record there, which was 133 meters. That was a full circle moment,” he explained.

“I started my career in Nice, France, and almost 20 years later, I break a world record in the same place,” he added.

Alexey Molchanov in ‘Freediver.’ Photo Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Molchanov on what makes freediving unique

“Freediving is a pretty unique sport, unlike other sports,” he said. “There is no hardcore rivalry in freediving.”

“We are all friends, and we know what we are all going through since we all face the same problems. It’s a very individual sport, but at the same time, you want to win and get the records back,” he elaborated.

Molchanov on his mother’s legacy

With this documentary, he pays tribute to his late mother, Russian freediver Natalia Molchanova.

“It’s a legacy that my mom created… she created this foundation for growth of the freediving community thanks to her methodology and her philosophy,” he said.

“I always think of her when I compete, of course. We keep growing in this global freediving community using her educational methods, and that is something I continue to preserve her legacy,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring freedivers

For young and emerging freedivers, he said, “The most important thing is to always pay the most attention to awareness about how you feel and how you enjoy the dive.”

“A lot of times, people will think about the results more and they will try to push for that… but forming the right inner state and being relaxed and aware is the most important part of the freediving journey even moreso than numbers,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Community Growth.”

“I am investing my time and attention to educate and grow the freediving community,” he said. “My goal is to continue to support the freediving movement.”

Molchanov on Greece

Regarding his experiences in Greece, he recalled, “This year, in 2024, the world championship was in Kalamata, Greece, ad it is one of the best places in the world for freediving. There are no waves or currents there… the water is super warm.”

“The city is nice and the food is very tasty. I think Kalamata is one of the best places in the world for freediving,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to breathe underwater, especially as a freediver.” “That would be nice,” he admitted.

Success

“Success means achieving a goal that you dream of. Also, success is when I achieve the result with pleasure and joy from the process.”

Message for his fans

For his fans, he said, “A huge thank you for the support! We will try to make the sport even more accessible with more content from underwater.”

Closing thoughts on the movie ‘Freediver’

Molchanov, remarked, “I would love for people to see the importance of risk assessment. In this movie, we pushed the limits and the sport is explained really well there.

“An important lesson to understand is that freediving is accessible, it’s very fun, and it’s something that teaches people a lot about themselves and relaxation,” he underscored.

“It allows them to have amazing adventures underwater but at the same time it requires a successful approach with safety. At the same time, there are some risks that they need to consider,” he concluded.

To learn more about Russian freediver Molchanov, follow him on Instagram.

