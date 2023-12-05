How Indra Energy and the Pittsburgh Penguins are championing local sustainability

Photo courtesy of Indra Energy

At first glance, sustainability and hockey don’t seem like areas that go hand-in-hand — yet that is exactly the case with a partnership between independent renewable energy provider Indra Energy and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

In fact, the two organizations have collaborated on sustainability since 2020, and recently extended their partnership through 2025 — a clear indicator that a growing awareness of and demand for sustainability efforts isn’t going away anytime soon.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jeff Rodgers, executive vice president of marketing, operations and customer care at Indra Energy about what this partnership means and why he believes championing sustainability on a local level is key to our planet’s future.

Building partnerships

Indra Energy’s partnership extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins continues its status as a Penguins Pledge Partner and Champion Sustainability Partner. Penguins Pledge is part of the NHL team’s sustainability initiative, which focuses on “reducing negative impact on the environment and promoting sustainable practices to help preserve natural resources, while also supporting economic and social development.”

“Sports teams can influence local communities in promoting sustainability by leveraging their popularity and influence to raise awareness and educate their fan base,” Rodgers says. “Having a partnership with a well-loved sports team helps spread the message effectively and encourages local communities to embrace sustainability.”

According to the organizations’ press release, the partnership will see Indra Energy and the Pittsburgh Penguins working together to raise awareness and provide education on climate change and environmental responsibility, with Penguins mascot Iceburgh appearing at educational and community outreach events related to these initiatives.

According to Rodgers, this partnership gives Indra Energy much greater visibility for its own sustainability efforts, like providing renewable energy options and educational content, while also making this information feel more relatable. After all, many people feel a natural connection with their favorite teams and the causes they represent. Such connections can make sustainability efforts more relatable and help change mindsets among community members.

Indeed, research has shown that the more emotionally invested fans become in their team, the more likely they are to adopt superstitious behavior related to games and feel like the team is part of their identity. This level of influence on individual behavior can also extend to actions not directly related to games, such as supporting brands that sponsor a favorite team, or aligning with initiatives that are being promoted by the team.

Bringing sustainability local

“Local messaging and education play a crucial role in overcoming the challenges people face in understanding their contribution to sustainability efforts,” Rodgers says. “Many individuals may recognize environmental issues but feel unsure about how they can personally make a difference. This partnership aims to empower individuals with knowledge about renewable energy options and sustainability practices specific to their area. ”

Notably, climate surveys have often found that majorities of people say they need more resources and equipment to live a more sustainable lifestyle, that they can’t afford to live more sustainably or that they lack information and guidance on what they can do. In addition, 39% don’t believe their individual efforts will make a difference.

Partnerships with a local initiative such as the one between Indra Energy and the Pittsburgh Penguins can help community members realize that living more sustainably is much easier to achieve than they might think. With good information and guidance, people will be better able to see how they can make a difference, and have the support and motivation to make these changes.

The impact of this and other sustainability partnerships by the Pittsburgh Penguins can be readily seen on a local level. Contrary to Pittsburgh’s historical reputation for smog and soot associated with steel work, the city has been ranked as one of the greenest cities in the country — and one of the cleanest in the world.

The city has also committed to several lofty climate mitigation goals that it hopes to achieve by 2030, including relying 100% on renewable energy in city facilities and reducing transportation emissions by 50%. Local partnerships can play a big role in encouraging buy-in for these goals — not just among government officials, but among the city’s population as a whole.

A positive future

For Rodgers, his company’s partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins is a positive indicator of more and more people and organizations beginning to prioritize sustainability.

“Sustainability partnerships can significantly impact consumer behavior, inspiring them to choose sustainable products and services. This partnership helps drive this change.”

Indeed, the partnership between Indra Energy and the Pittsburgh Penguins is just one of a growing number of examples of sports teams and other organizations making sustainability a higher priority and attempting to influence their larger community.

Such initiatives are already generating results. Despite many people still feeling like they lack information or resources to improve their own sustainability efforts, an increasing number of consumers are shifting their spending toward sustainable products and services. Positive reinforcement from sustainability partnerships are key in changing consumer behaviors and encouraging this shift toward more sustainable living.

With the help of local sustainability partnerships like the one between Indra Energy and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the reach and awareness of sustainability actions will only grow more, helping bring about the widespread change that Rodgers hopes for.