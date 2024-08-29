HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc highlights disability and diversity

Spain's Alejandro Sanchez Palomero competes in the men's triathlon PTS4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc has developed Team Adaptive, a flagship project that illustrates the commitment to including athletes with disabilities in the world of trail running. This initiative, born from a collaboration with Boris Ghirardi, an amputee athlete and avid trail runner, aims to create a space where these athletes are not just participants but also sources of inspiration.

A key objective of this project is to select a team that represents the widest possible diversity of disabilities, so that each athlete can serve as a role model for others. The shared goal of turning challenges into opportunities is at the heart of this team, demonstrating that adaptability and resilience pave the way to personal achievement.

The motivation is to show that every obstacle can be inspiring and lead to great things. The team members, carefully chosen for their positive influence, embody the values of perseverance, inclusion, and solidarity, running not only for themselves but also to motivate and expand the horizons of what is possible in sport.

Team Adaptive consists of 12 athletes with disabilities or who have overcome illness and who will take part in a variety of races during the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, this is a difficult race across the original Trail du Mont-Blanc. Runners take on 170km with over 10,000m of ascent with a maximum cut off time of 46.5 hours.)

In a change to the organisation, Mathieu Blanchard, who is committed to the cause of highlighting opportunities for the disabled, has been announced as the patron of Team Adaptive.

Mathieu Blanchard is a key figure in ultra-trail running (4th in the UTMB® in 2023, 2nd in 2022, 3rd in 2021) and he is particularly sensitive to the issue of disability. His younger brother, Luca Liens, lost his left leg following a road accident. Together, they have undertaken significant sporting challenges, such as the Half MDS Wadi Rum in Jordan.

2024 marks the first edition of the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc which integrates UTMB Group’s new policy for athletes with disabilities, with significant initiatives to improve accessibility and comfort during the event.

This is the 21st edition the HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc. As part of the organisation’s commitment to equity and inclusion in trail running, the group is promoting greater diversity by welcoming Team Adaptive, a new project involving 12 athletes with disabilities.

Through this initiative, HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc shines a spotlight on these athletes who prove that disability does not hinder sporting performance or personal achievement. The philosophy underpinning this approach asserts that all athletes, regardless of their abilities, are welcome.

Some of the team include:

Boris Ghirardi, also known as ‘Pied de Robot’ (Robot Foot), stands out for his determined journey from accident to high-level competition. His commitment and determination to overcome physical obstacles have made him a model of resilience and innovation.

Travis Warwick-Oliver, a South African with a tibial amputation, founded an organisation to provide mobility aids. He will be at the start of the OCC.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an American athlete who set a record by running 104 marathons in 104 days, challenging the limits of amputee athletes.

The UTMB® World Series also gives trail runners the chance to experience the adventure across the world, with events taking place across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.