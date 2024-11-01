HIKMICRO is changing hunting with STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 thermal scopes

Photo courtesy of HIKMICRO

On September 19, HIKMICRO unveiled its game-changing STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 models, setting a new benchmark in the thermal scope and clip-on market. These advanced devices transform the hunting experience with new features, including a built-in laser rangefinder and a shutter-less image system.

The STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 offer hunters capabilities they could only dream of with traditional devices. HIKMICRO has created the ultimate performance package. This package combines a high-tech scope with a clip-on. The company’s design introduces a riflescope with shutter-less technology and an integrated laser rangefinder, a first in the industry.

HIKMICRO’s THUNDER 3.0 is the most advanced hunting thermal clip-on available. It comes in various models with different resolutions and lens options, catering to diverse hunting needs. The device’s enhanced thermal sensitivity delivers crystal-clear images, allowing hunters to spot their quarry easily.

The STELLAR 3.0 takes thermal tube scopes to new heights. It is available in multiple configurations and boasts a state-of-the-art thermal sensor and lens that produce ultra-clear images for precise target identification. Its large, high-resolution display enhances clarity and improves shooting accuracy.

Both devices feature an integrated laser rangefinder for accurate distance measurement. They also include advanced ballistic calculations, certifying precise shot placement even at extreme ranges. HIKMICRO has built both devices tough to withstand the rigors of field use and included user-friendly features like quick zeroing and compatibility with its mobile app.

The STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 incorporate HIKMICRO’s shutter-less image system (HSIS), which uses a self-learning algorithm for intelligent image adjustment without loss of clarity. This technology guarantees uninterrupted viewing, which is crucial for maintaining visual contact with moving targets.

HIKMICRO has also improved the devices’ ergonomics, making them lighter and more compact than previous models. The THUNDER 3.0, for instance, boasts a 14% weight reduction and a 20% size decrease, enhancing portability and ease of use in the field.

Both devices offer impressive battery life, with replaceable rechargeable batteries providing up to six hours of continuous operation. This extended runtime makes sure hunters can stay in the field longer without worrying about power issues.

HIKMICRO has equipped the STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 with its latest Image Pro 2.0 algorithm. This algorithm optimizes detail by layering backgrounds and reducing noise. This advanced image processing technology results in more precise, detailed thermal images that make target identification more effortless and accurate.

For long-range shooting enthusiasts, these devices offer Quick Zeroing with ultra-precise 1.3cm at 100m click value, available both in the device and via the HIKMICRO Sight app. This feature, combined with the integrated laser rangefinder and ballistic calculator, significantly enhances accuracy for long-distance shots.

The launch of STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 reinforces HIKMICRO’s commitment to hunting technology. These devices represent a significant leap forward in thermal imaging capabilities, offering hunters tools previously unavailable or prohibitively expensive.

HIKMICRO continues to push the boundaries of invention. The company’s focus on user-centric design, combined with advanced technology, is set to redefine the hunting experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

