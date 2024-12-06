Hans Le Gloan talks about crossing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to raise money for Unicef Yemen

French swimmer Hans Le Gloan. Photo Credit: Maxime Souverain.

French swimmer Hans Le Gloan chatted about crossing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to raise money for Unicef Yemen.

What inspires you each day as a swimmer?

Since childhood, water has always been a deep passion of mine. Growing up surrounded by the sea and lakes, I started sailing at the age of 10, which helped me develop a strong connection with the aquatic world.

At 14, I began swimming, but it wasn’t until I was 16 that I discovered open-water swimming, a discipline that instantly captivated me with its challenges and the sense of freedom it offers.

After the COVID period, with the support of my family and friends, I started to immerse myself in the world of open-water swimming.

I began swimming across various locations, such as the Gulf of Ajaccio and the Strait of Bonifacio. But it wasn’t always easy. I failed twice to cross the Seine Estuary, but my perseverance paid off when I successfully completed the swim in September 2023.

What I love most about swimming is the unique sensation it provides. I feel more at ease in the water than I do on land. It’s a space where I experience freedom, serenity, and a true connection to nature.

Swimming is much more than just a sport to me—it’s a way to challenge myself, push my limits, and stay deeply connected to the element I’ve always loved.

How did it feel to cross the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to raise money for Unicef Yemen?

Crossing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait was an extraordinary and deeply humbling experience. The physical challenge itself was immense, with the unpredictable currents and the sheer endurance required. Yet, throughout the journey, I was driven by a profound sense of purpose.

Knowing that every stroke I took was contributing to raising funds and awareness for Unicef Yemen, and the critical work they do for children in need, gave me strength.

It was not just a test of physical limits but also a reminder of the resilience and unity we can achieve when we dedicate ourselves to a cause greater than ourselves.

Crossing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait at night was both surreal and exhilarating—a test of every physical and mental limit I had. The pitch-black water stretched endlessly before me, and with no landmarks to guide me, my senses were heightened in ways I’d never experienced.

The sheer depth of the strait added another layer of intensity. Swimming above an abyss so vast and unfathomable sparked a primal fear that I couldn’t entirely shake, yet at the same time, it fueled a strange and powerful excitement. The thought of the endless, unseen depths below was both humbling and electrifying.

The first 10 kilometers were a blur of focus and determination, completed in just under two hours despite the unpredictable currents. But as the hours went on, the challenges began to compound.

The salt in the water quickly began to sting my skin, particularly on my neck and shoulders, and my tongue felt raw with every breath I took.

Cramping in my legs and back forced me to adjust my technique to keep moving forward, and at one point, I encountered a swarm of jellyfish—one brushing against my forearm, leaving a searing sensation that lingered for miles.

Adding to the complexity was the constant need to navigate around heavy maritime traffic. We hailed several large vessels on the VHF radio, only to be met with silence, leaving us to dodge them with quick course corrections. It was Captain Murat, our Yemeni guide, who truly saved the day.

His deep understanding of the currents and shipping lanes allowed us to find the most efficient route through the strait, shaving valuable time off the crossing. His calm demeanor and precise instructions were invaluable in such a high-pressure environment.

Throughout the swim, my incredible support team, led by Speedo, was nothing short of extraordinary. They managed my hydration and nutrition with military precision, ensuring I had just the right balance of electrolytes and energy gels to sustain my pace.

Their shouts of encouragement from the support boat pushed me to dig deeper, especially when my body screamed to stop. At one point, seeing their unwavering belief in me gave me the extra push to sprint the final kilometers, even though my muscles felt like they were on fire.

In the end, this swim was far more than a personal record—it was an intense exploration of what’s possible when you’re prepared to give everything you have.

Each moment, no matter how grueling, was unforgettable, and I’m forever grateful to my team for making it all possible.

Why is this cause so important to you?



This cause is incredibly important to me, and it felt like an obvious choice to swim for Yemen. When you undertake a swim like this, it’s not just a physical challenge—it’s a statement of love for nature and its geography, as well as everything it holds.

The Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the waters I swam across, are rich with history and significance, and we wanted to give meaning to this crossing by supporting a cause that speaks to the heart of human struggle.

The situation in Yemen is deeply alarming, especially when it comes to the children. Many are being robbed of their dreams and passions, indoctrinated into situations far beyond their control.

These children, full of potential, are caught in a crisis that steals their futures. Furthermore, the rights of women are severely restricted in the north of the country, to the point where they’re no longer allowed to swim or even wear a swimsuit—a symbol of the profound oppression they face.

UNICEF’s work in Yemen is immense and essential. They are making a real difference through disease prevention programs, education, and providing children with the opportunity to play and rediscover joy in an environment that is desperately lacking it.

Their efforts in providing crucial support to these children and families have been vital in a region plagued by conflict and hardship.

When we partnered with Speedo for this swim, it became clear that this challenge should carry more meaning. Together, we wanted to raise awareness and contribute to the incredible work.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Being a part of the digital age feels like an extraordinary opportunity, particularly as a long-distance open-water swimmer. Technology has revolutionized how we train, compete, and share our passion for this unique sport.

Devices like Garmin watches and platforms like Phlexswim have become indispensable tools in my journey. They allow me to meticulously track my performance, analyze metrics like the SWOLF score—which measures stroke efficiency—and compare my progress with other swimmers around the world.

This level of precision and insight simply wasn’t possible before, and it’s been a game-changer in refining my technique and optimizing my training.

Beyond personal performance, the digital age has been vital for promoting open-water swimming and, more specifically, channel crossings. Social media, streaming platforms, and other technologies allow us to share the beauty and challenges of this sport with a global audience.

Open-water swimming, while deeply rewarding, remains relatively niche, and platforms like Instagram or YouTube offer a space to inspire others and demystify what it takes to accomplish such feats.

Whether it’s through sharing breathtaking footage of a swim or breaking down the technicalities of preparation, these tools help build a stronger connection between athletes and enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, digital communication has bridged gaps in our community, enabling collaboration with coaches, sponsors, and fans worldwide. It allows us to celebrate achievements, rally support, and showcase the mental and physical resilience required for open-water swimming.

The ability to tell these stories—of braving currents, enduring fatigue, and achieving what might seem impossible—has brought a new level of recognition and respect to our sport.

For me, being connected means not just improving my own performance but also contributing to the growth of a sport that’s about more than just swimming. It’s about embracing the elements, pushing boundaries, and inspiring others to take on challenges in and out of the water.

What is your advice for young and aspiring swimmers?

My advice for young and aspiring swimmers is to embrace the journey wholeheartedly, with all its challenges and triumphs. First and foremost, understand that failure is not the opposite of success—it’s a stepping stone.

Each setback, whether it’s a missed qualification time or a difficult training session, is an opportunity to learn and grow stronger. Success in swimming, especially in open-water events, requires resilience and the ability to adapt to constantly changing conditions.

It’s also essential to love what you do. Swimming, at its core, is a sport of passion and perseverance. Without that love for the water and the process, it’s hard to stay motivated through the long hours of training and preparation.

Find joy in the small victories, the camaraderie of your teammates, and the sensation of gliding through the water.

Another key piece of advice is to stay open to learning. Listen to the stories and experiences of those who came before you.

Veteran swimmers and coaches often have invaluable insights about technique, strategy, and mindset that can elevate your performance and perspective.

On a more practical level, I believe it’s indispensable to join a structured club where you can receive expert guidance and immerse yourself in a supportive community.

Personally, I’ve benefited immensely from training at CNH (Cercle des Nageurs du Havre) under my coach Lucas Lecat, whose expertise has been pivotal in my development.

Lucas, the brother of Stéphane Lecat, a renowned coach for marathon open-water swimmers, has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to my training. Being part of this competitive environment has not only honed my technical skills but also instilled discipline and a deep respect for the sport.

Finally, stay curious and hungry. Explore different swimming styles, challenge yourself with new events, and never stop pushing your limits.

Remember, every swimmer’s journey is unique—focus on your path, work hard, and trust the process. Success will follow in ways you might not even expect.

Andy Donaldson. Photo Credit: Mark Lloyd.

How has Andy Donaldson inspired your life?

Andy Donaldson has been an incredible source of inspiration in my life, both as an athlete and as a person. In the world of open-water swimming, he’s nothing short of a legend.

His countless records and groundbreaking achievements are a testament to his unparalleled dedication, resilience, and passion for the sport. But what truly sets him apart isn’t just his physical feats—it’s his character.

Andy continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in open-water swimming, demonstrating that limits exist only to be challenged. His ability to conquer some of the world’s toughest swims, often under the most extreme conditions, showcases not just his strength but also his unwavering mental fortitude.

Yet, despite his monumental accomplishments, he remains humble, approachable, and deeply committed to uplifting others in the sport.

What inspires me most about Andy is his humanity. He doesn’t just swim for himself; he uses his platform to raise awareness, support meaningful causes, and inspire a global community of swimmers.

He reminds us that open-water swimming is not just about individual success—it’s about connection, perseverance, and the courage to dream big.

Andy’s journey continues to motivate me to strive for excellence and to believe in the power of the human spirit. He’s shown me that with determination, heart, and a willingness to push beyond our perceived limits, we can achieve extraordinary things.

To me, he’s more than an athlete—he’s a role model and a symbol of what makes open-water swimming such a remarkable sport.

Andy Donaldson. Photo Credit: Amber Scobie.

What do your plans for the future include?

My plans for the future are both ambitious and deeply connected to my passion for open-water swimming. One of my ultimate goals is to complete the Oceans Seven, a challenge that represents the pinnacle of this sport and is at the heart of my partnership with Speedo.

Each crossing is a unique test of endurance, mental strength, and adaptability, and I’m committed to progressing steadily toward this dream.

In the short term, I’m looking forward to swimming across the English Channel as part of a relay with other swimmers from my team. This is not only an exciting challenge but also an opportunity to share the experience with a group of talented and dedicated athletes.

Next year, I plan to tackle the Triple Crown of open-water swimming. This includes the 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan Island, a thrilling circumnavigation of New York City, and crossing the Molokai Channel in Hawaii, one of the toughest swims in the Oceans Seven.

Both of these challenges represent significant milestones in my journey as an open-water swimmer and will push me to new heights physically and mentally.

In the long term, I also dream of swimming across Lake Geneva (Lac Léman) and aiming to improve upon Steve the Seal’s impressive record time for this iconic distance. It’s a personal challenge that excites me and inspires me to keep pushing my limits in this sport.

Through all these endeavors, my goal remains to grow as an athlete and to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter how ambitious they may seem.

Open-water swimming is about more than just crossing distances—it’s about the journey, the people who support you, and the lessons learned along the way.

To me, success is about much more than just the final result—it’s about the journey, the preparation, and the countless details that lead up to that moment. Often, people only see the outcome, the achievement, or the record, but they don’t see everything that happens behind the scenes.

In open-water swimming, a crossing is already partly a success before you even enter the water if the preparation has been done right. Success starts with months of disciplined training, pushing through tough sessions, and refining technique.

It’s about ensuring the entire team—coaches, crew, and support staff—is in sync, healthy, and ready to perform their roles. The organization needs to be flawless, from the route planning to the logistics of hydration and nutrition.

One of the most critical elements is timing. In open-water swimming, finding the perfect weather window can be the difference between a successful crossing and an impossible one. When everything aligns—the preparation, the team, and the conditions—you’re already set up for a meaningful accomplishment, no matter what happens in the water.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

For me, success isn’t just reaching the other shore; it’s knowing that every possible effort was made to get there. It’s about teamwork, resilience, and a deep respect for the process.

If all those elements come together, the swim itself becomes a celebration of everything that led up to it.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

To my fans and supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Your encouragement, belief, and passion mean the world to me and fuel my journey in this incredible sport.

A special thank you goes to my sponsors, who have trusted me and invested in my dreams even at just 19 years old. Your faith in my potential pushes me to strive harder every day, and I’m honored to represent you in everything I do.

To my teammates at CNH, my training partners, and especially my coach, Lucas Lecat—thank you for the countless hours of support, advice, and shared effort.

You’ve been instrumental in helping me become the swimmer I am today, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to train and grow with.

To my family, my friends, and the people I hold close, thank you for being my anchor. Your love and belief in me give me strength both in and out of the water.

During the long hours of swimming, I often think of you to pass the time and find comfort in the thought of the joy we’ll share when I succeed.

Every stroke I take is not just for myself but for all of you who have been part of this journey. Thank you for being with me every step of the way—I couldn’t do this without you.

To learn more about French swimmer Hans Le Gloan, follow him on Instagram.