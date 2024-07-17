Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

French rugby players accused of rape granted house arrest for now

Two French international rugby players accused of raping a woman while on tour in Argentina were temporarily granted house arrest.
AFP

Published

French national rugby players Hugo Auradou (2nd from left) and Oscar Jegou (in green) were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after their team played Argentina in the city of Mendoza
French national rugby players Hugo Auradou (2nd from left) and Oscar Jegou (in green) were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after their team played Argentina in the city of Mendoza - Copyright AFP PABLO BETANCOURT
French national rugby players Hugo Auradou (2nd from left) and Oscar Jegou (in green) were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after their team played Argentina in the city of Mendoza - Copyright AFP PABLO BETANCOURT

Two French international rugby players accused of raping a woman while on tour in Argentina were temporarily granted house arrest Wednesday after a week in detention, the prosecutor’s office said.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, were arrested in Buenos Aires two days after their team played Argentina in the city of Mendoza. 

Last Friday, they were charged with aggravated rape of a woman they had met in a bar after the match.

The 39-year-old complainant says she was violently and repeatedly raped by the pair, who insist there was a consensual sexual encounter.

On Wednesday, the Argentine public prosecutor’s office in Mendoza granted their request for house arrest in the city pending a hearing to determine whether they will await trial in custody or as free men.

They will be equipped with electronic monitoring bracelets, the office said in a statement. 

Just minutes later, the men were taken from the detention center where they had been held since last week, AFP witnessed.

“This is a very important step forward for the two rugby players and also for French rugby,” the men’s lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libarona, said.

French Rugby Federation president Florian Grill said this week the body had found a house in Mendoza to rent for the purposes of house arrest. All expenses are to be repaid by the men’s families.

Natacha Romano, the complainant’s lawyer, told AFP on Wednesday that “as long as they remain in our country, in Mendoza, it makes no difference where they are detained.”

The pair face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

In this article:Arg, Argentina, Court, Crime, fra, France, Justice, rugbyu
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Going down the wrong rabbit hole? Peering into the Rabbit R1 API security flaw

This meant that the trust in that key was a forever kind of trust, one you couldn’t suddenly revoke.

22 hours ago
United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States

Business

United to trim US capacity as profits rise

United Airlines reported higher quarterly profits Wednesday but announced it would trim US capacity later this year.

5 hours ago
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming

Sports

Paris mayor takes pre-Olympics dip to prove Seine clean

Wearing goggles and a wet suit, the 65-year-old city leader swam breaststroke before immersing her face and beginning a front crawl.

16 hours ago
The Digital Markets Act forces platforms like TikTok to change their ways The Digital Markets Act forces platforms like TikTok to change their ways

Business

EU court rejects TikTok challenge against new EU digital rules

A landmark European Union law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) entered into force in March.

13 hours ago