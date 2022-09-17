Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

French footballer Pogba’s brother charged in extortion case

The elder brother of Paul Pogba has been charged and detained over the alleged extortion of the French football star.
AFP

Published

Paul Pogba says he is the target of a blackmail plot
Paul Pogba says he is the target of a blackmail plot - Copyright POOL/AFP Ian Vogler
Paul Pogba says he is the target of a blackmail plot - Copyright POOL/AFP Ian Vogler

The elder brother of Paul Pogba has been charged and detained over the alleged extortion of the French football star, a source close to the case said Saturday.

“We are going to challenge this decision,” Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, told French broadcaster BFMTV, insisting that his client had committed no criminal offence.

A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, aged between 27 and 36, had also been charged and detained.

The five have been held in custody since Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mathias Pogba, 32, has admitted to being behind a bizarre video published online on August 27 promising “great revelations” about the Juventus player and French national team member.

The four others are all close to the Pogba brothers.

Paul Pogba had filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors on July 16, saying he was the target of a 13-million-euro blackmail plot.

According to sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

French prosecutors launched an investigation on September 2. It is being handled jointly by the French police’s anti-gang and central crime units.

Several people, including Pogba’s mother, have already been interviewed by police, a judiciary source told AFP.

On the field, Pogba’s hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar later this year hang in the balance after a knee injury. He had surgery that was described as “successful” earlier this month.

In this article:Extortion, fbl, fra, Pogba
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Uber drivers in the United States who had to accept ride requests before learning where they were headed will soon be seeing details of trips being sought along with the fares Uber drivers in the United States who had to accept ride requests before learning where they were headed will soon be seeing details of trips being sought along with the fares

Business

Picking up the wrong fare: Uber hit by cyberattack

Malicious attacks of this magnitude illustrate the need for businesses to extend their focus beyond just password best practices.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Climate change and way too many unexplored future issues  — An overview

The entire useless multi-decades-long argument boils down to one thing – Do you believe in thermodynamics, yes or no?

3 hours ago

Tech & Science

New research explains the air pollution and cancer connection

Exposure to these fine particles can affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease, as well as being linked...

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Chinese astronauts go on four-hour spacewalk from new station

This was the second spacewalk for the Shenzhou 14 crew to work on Tiangong's new Wentian laboratory module.

18 hours ago