Florence hosts Diamond League event in track and field

Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

On June 10, a track and field Diamond League event took place in Florence, Italy. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the recap.

Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 5,000 meter event with a time of 12:48.45, which was a new meet record and quite the spectacle.

In the women’s pole vault event, Olympic champ and Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi finished in third place with a clearance of 4.66 meters. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova reigned supreme in the pole vault with a jump of 4.91 meters.

Katerina Stefanidi. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

Dutch superstar athlete Sifan Hassan won the women’s 1,500 meter event with a time of 3:53.63, which is a world-leading mark and a meet record.

Sifan Hassan. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli

Olympic gold medalist Omar McLead of Jamaica won the men’s 110 meter hurdles event with a time of 13.01 seconds.