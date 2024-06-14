Excited by the Euros? Shame about the ticket prices

Westfalenstadion (or Signal-Iduna-Park) is a football stadium in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund. Image by Arne Müseler CC-by-SA-3.0

Ready for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament? Chances are you’ll be watching the football on television given the cost that tickets are exchanging for. The commodification of sport reaches new heights not only for official prices but also with the re-selling of tickets.

A new study run by ARKA ranks the most expensive tickets for upcoming UEFA European Football Championship 2024 group stage games. This shows that the most expensive Euro 2024 group-stage match was Germany vs. Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich (where Germany thrashed the UK team 5-1), with starting ticket prices at $872.

In terms of drivers, matches featuring ‘legendary’ players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. These key players, some probably playing for the last time in a major competition, are helping to push up ticket demand and prices.

The most expensive football match tickets for upcoming games of the season are:

Match Venue Starting Prices Most Expensive Tickets Number of seats Germany vs. Scotland Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany $762.00 $10,160.00 70000 Switzerland vs. Germany Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany $615.95 $4,445.00 58000 Denmark vs. England Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany $558.80 $2,540.00 58000 Scotland vs. Hungary MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany $538.48 $13,699.49 55000 Turkey vs. Portugal Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany $473.71 $3,683.00 81365 Scotland vs. Switzerland RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany $444.50 $13,699.49 50000 Germany vs. Hungary MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany $443.23 $4,127.50 55000 Portugal vs. Czechia Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany $443.23 $3,810.00 41122 Netherlands vs. France Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany $412.75 $3,556.00 41122 Croatia vs. Italy Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany $394.97 $3,810.00 41122

After the opening game, Switzerland vs. Germany at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt follows closely in the second position, with tickets starting at $615. The highest ticket price averages at $4, 000 at this group stage match in Euro 2024. With the German team having the home advantage, the 58,000-seat stadium is expected to be fully booked.

Denmark vs. England, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt ranks third, with tickets starting at $558. This match is expected to be one of the highlights of the group stage.

Beyond the group stages, prices will skyrocket further as the tournament nears the semi-finals and finals, the closer the tournament progresses to this date the higher the prices will get.