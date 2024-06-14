Connect with us

Excited by the Euros? Shame about the ticket prices



Westfalenstadion (or Signal-Iduna-Park) is a football stadium in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund. Image by Arne Müseler CC-by-SA-3.0

Ready for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament? Chances are you’ll be watching the football on television given the cost that tickets are exchanging for. The commodification of sport reaches new heights not only for official prices but also with the re-selling of tickets.

A new study run by ARKA ranks the most expensive tickets for upcoming UEFA European Football Championship 2024 group stage games. This shows that the most expensive Euro 2024 group-stage match was Germany vs. Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich (where Germany thrashed the UK team 5-1), with starting ticket prices at $872.

In terms of drivers, matches featuring ‘legendary’ players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. These key players, some probably playing for the last time in a major competition, are helping to push up ticket demand and prices.

The most expensive football match tickets for upcoming games of the season are:

MatchVenueStarting Prices Most Expensive Tickets Number of seats 
Germany vs. ScotlandAllianz Arena, Munich, Germany$762.00$10,160.0070000
Switzerland vs. GermanyDeutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany$615.95$4,445.0058000
Denmark vs. EnglandDeutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany$558.80$2,540.0058000
Scotland vs. HungaryMHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany$538.48$13,699.4955000
Turkey vs. PortugalSignal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany$473.71$3,683.0081365
Scotland vs. SwitzerlandRheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany$444.50$13,699.4950000
Germany vs. HungaryMHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany$443.23$4,127.5055000
Portugal vs. CzechiaRed Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany$443.23$3,810.0041122
Netherlands vs. FranceRed Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany$412.75$3,556.0041122
Croatia vs. ItalyRed Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany$394.97$3,810.0041122

After the opening game, Switzerland vs. Germany at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt follows closely in the second position, with tickets starting at $615. The highest ticket price averages at $4, 000 at this group stage match in Euro 2024. With the German team having the home advantage, the 58,000-seat stadium is expected to be fully booked.

Denmark vs. England, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt ranks third, with tickets starting at $558. This match is expected to be one of the highlights of the group stage.

Beyond the group stages, prices will skyrocket further as the tournament nears the semi-finals and finals, the closer the tournament progresses to this date the higher the prices will get.

