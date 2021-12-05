Energy Standard swimming team is crowned Season 3 champions of the International Swimming League

Connect with us

Sports

Energy Standard crowned champions of ISL Season 3
Energy Standard crowned champions of ISL Season 3. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu
Energy Standard crowned champions of ISL Season 3. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu

The Energy Standard swimming team is crowned ISL (International Swimming League) champions of Season 3. Digital Journal has the recap.

It was a tough, intense, and exhilarating battle among all the four teams (Cali Condors, Energy Standard, London Roar, and Los Angeles Current) that competed in the ISL final.

Energy Standard won with a total of 534 points, thus besting last year’s ISL champions, the Cali Condors, who finished in second place with 522 points. James Gibson, MBE, serves as the General Manager of Energy Standard, with Tom Rushton as Head Coach, and Shila Sheth as Team Manager.

Sarah Sjöström, the co-captain of Energy Standard, was also named Season 3 MVP of the ISL. South African swimmer Chad Le Clos is her fellow co-captain.

Being the good sports that they are, the Cali Condors congratulated this year’s winning team. “Fought all the way to the end, but came up just short this time. 🦅 Congratulations to @energystandard for a good meet and a great season of racing,” they exclaimed in an Instagram post. ⁠

To learn more about Energy Standard, follow them on Instagram and their website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

