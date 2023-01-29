Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Djokovic ‘hurt’ by father’s absence from Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic said it “hurts him and me” after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open.
AFP

Published

The empty seat of Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan
The empty seat of Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan - Copyright AFP ANTHONY WALLACE
The empty seat of Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan - Copyright AFP ANTHONY WALLACE

Novak Djokovic said it “hurts him and me” after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag.

Srdjan Djokovic was absent from the Serbian’s box for his final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Rod Laver Arena, where Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.

A seat next to Djokovic’s mother, usually occupied by Srdjan, was empty.

“We both agreed that it would probably be better that he’s not there,” Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.

“That hurts him and me a lot because these are special, unique moments that who knows if they are repeated again.

“It was not easy for him. I saw him after the match and he was not feeling his best, let’s say. He was happy to hug me, but I could see he was a bit sad.”

“In the end we have a happy ending,” the 35-year-old Djokovic added.

Srdjan also decided to miss the semi-finals after he faced calls, led by Ukraine, to be banned from the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

A video posted to a pro-Russian YouTube account on Thursday showed him posing with a man holding a Russian flag with President Vladimir Putin’s face on it.

The video was captioned: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement.”

Djokovic subsequently defended his father, saying there had been a “misinterpretation” of the images and no harm was meant.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, had called for Srdjan Djokovic to be stripped of his stadium pass.

In this article:Australian Open, novak djokovic
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Artificial intelligence provides insights into human personality

AI creates items related to a personality construct to be used in the creation of personality scales.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Strong metal: Corrosion, steel and the carbon impact

The time taken for steel to corrode depends upon the severity of the environment and the quality of the steel.

15 hours ago

Business

CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, citing pharmacist shortage

Both retailers will either cut or shift the hours that their pharmacies operate in response to staffing shortages.

14 hours ago
Tensions with China and a shift in spending patterns since the pandemic are changing US trade flows Tensions with China and a shift in spending patterns since the pandemic are changing US trade flows

Business

US trade shifts on Covid and China tensions, but no ‘decoupling’ yet

Tensions with China and a shift in spending patterns since the pandemic are changing US trade flows - Copyright AFP/File GEOFF CADDICKBeiyi SEOW and...

19 hours ago