Chris Nilsen talks about his new American indoor record in the men’s pole vault

American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen talks about his new American indoor record of 6.05 meters in the men’s pole vault.

Chris Nilsen
Chris Nilsen. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerl
American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has a major reason to be proud. He just improved his own American indoor record in the men’s pole vault to 6.05 meters. He chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest milestone.

This makes Nilsen the fifth man in the history of the indoor track and field to accomplish this feat.

On clearing 6.05 meters in Rouen, France, Nilsen exclaimed, “It felt amazing. I’m just happy to be in the mix of these great athletes, and to put up my own big marks means I’m doing something right.”

“I want to personally thank France for always being so welcoming to me,” he added.

Last month, on February 5, Nilsen jumped 6.02 meters at the Golden Pole Vault Special Meeting in Tourcoing, France.

In addition, at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, which were held in Spokane, Washington, Nilsen won the gold medal in the men’s pole vault clearing 5.91 meters, thus being crowned 2022 national indoor champion.

In the summer of 2021, Nilsen won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after he jumped 5.97 meters, which was an outdoor personal best for him.

To learn more about American pole vaulter and Olympian Chris Nilsen, follow him on Instagram.

