Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Chatting with tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik

American tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik chatted about her motivations and future plans and goals in the sport.

Published

Elizabeth Mandlik
Elizabeth Mandlik. Photo Credit: United States Tennis Association, USTA.
Elizabeth Mandlik. Photo Credit: United States Tennis Association, USTA.

American tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik chatted about her motivations and future plans and goals in the sport. She opened up about being an athlete in the digital age.

Motivations

On her daily motivations as a tennis player, she said, “What motivates me every day as a tennis player is the constant adrenaline in the sport and the reward you get from working hard. I’ve been a very competitive person since a very young age and it’s only gotten stronger as times passed.”

“Of course, you have some days where you are not motivated as much as you should be but then I remember the very reason why I love the sport and enjoy it so much that I push myself. Plus I’m very lucky to have incredible people around me constantly keeping my spirits up and that work hard alongside me,” she said.

When asked about her greatest influences in the sport, she said, “I’ve been a fan of the game my entire life and the list of those who influenced me is definitely a long one. I studied many and took elements of each and tried to implement them while focusing on improving my game.”

“I definitely look up to my mom, Hana Mandlikova. She’s my biggest supporter, my biggest fan and she had a Hall of Fame career and many accomplishments in her life so I always want to work hard to make her proud,” she added.

Future plans and goals

Regarding her future plans and goals, she said, “My most important goal for the future is to keep the same intensity and fire I have for the sport while constantly improving my game and my mind.”

“Results-wise my goals for the future include playing in all the Grand Slams on my own ranking, winning a Grand Slam, and being No. 1 in the world. My short-term goal for the future includes improving my tennis, meaning constantly playing the proper way,” she elaborated.

Proudest professional moments

She shared some of her proudest professional moments. “My proudest professional moment was for sure winning back-to-back 25Ks because before going to play those two tournaments I had a very intense and hard preseason for four weeks, which included constant fitness, tennis, and mental training. For me to work incredibly hard and have it rewarded so soon after is a special feeling,” she said.

“Another one of my most proud moments was playing my first Grand Slam last year at the US Open,” she added.

The digital age

On being a tennis player in the digital age, Mandlik explained, “Being a tennis player now in a digital age is great, however, it definitely comes with some challenges. For example, you get a lot more attention these days because of the Internet and social media. This allows you to have a global presence and work with sponsors. For that, I am very grateful.”

“Like most athletes and entertainers will tell you the downside of it is the hate you receive online and the extra pressure it creates, however you just need to be mentally strong, block it out and do your own thing which makes you happy,” she said.

Advice for hopefuls in tennis

For young and aspiring tennis players, she said, “Always enjoy what your doing and put forth your best effort and have good people around you. There will be times you will get down on yourself but never let the people you surround yourself with be the reason for your disappointment. Always work hard, trust and believe in yourself and it will all be worth it.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success for me means achieving what you set out to do and keeping yourself happy. Whether it is something as simple as waking up at 5 a.m. and going for a run, or achieving a long-term goal that has taken many years. It is the little achievements along the way that ultimately create success.”

For her fans and supporters, she expressed her sincere appreciation. “To my fans and supporters thank you so much for supporting me. The fans and supporters are so important and they really drive me to always give my best and always pump me up. I’m super grateful for them even if right now it’s only a couple,” she said.

To learn more about American tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Elizabeth Mandlik, Hana Mandlikova, Sport, Tennis, tennis player, US Open
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Lake Powell crisis is so bad that ‘We’re knocking on the door of judgment day’

The creators of Lake Powell never imagined that, in 2022, the lake would face a crisis of an unimaginal magnitude.

20 hours ago

Life

Russia’s war hits the global cooking oil market

Ukraine and Russia supply the world with sunflower oils. But Russia's invasion of Uktaine has halted production.

22 hours ago

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

2 hours ago
US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia US First Lady Jill Biden will meet with displaced Ukrainian families during her visit to Romania and Slovakia

World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia, Romania trip

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children.

9 hours ago