Chatting with tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik

Elizabeth Mandlik. Photo Credit: United States Tennis Association, USTA.

American tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik chatted about her motivations and future plans and goals in the sport. She opened up about being an athlete in the digital age.

Motivations

On her daily motivations as a tennis player, she said, “What motivates me every day as a tennis player is the constant adrenaline in the sport and the reward you get from working hard. I’ve been a very competitive person since a very young age and it’s only gotten stronger as times passed.”

“Of course, you have some days where you are not motivated as much as you should be but then I remember the very reason why I love the sport and enjoy it so much that I push myself. Plus I’m very lucky to have incredible people around me constantly keeping my spirits up and that work hard alongside me,” she said.

When asked about her greatest influences in the sport, she said, “I’ve been a fan of the game my entire life and the list of those who influenced me is definitely a long one. I studied many and took elements of each and tried to implement them while focusing on improving my game.”

“I definitely look up to my mom, Hana Mandlikova. She’s my biggest supporter, my biggest fan and she had a Hall of Fame career and many accomplishments in her life so I always want to work hard to make her proud,” she added.

Future plans and goals

Regarding her future plans and goals, she said, “My most important goal for the future is to keep the same intensity and fire I have for the sport while constantly improving my game and my mind.”

“Results-wise my goals for the future include playing in all the Grand Slams on my own ranking, winning a Grand Slam, and being No. 1 in the world. My short-term goal for the future includes improving my tennis, meaning constantly playing the proper way,” she elaborated.

Proudest professional moments

She shared some of her proudest professional moments. “My proudest professional moment was for sure winning back-to-back 25Ks because before going to play those two tournaments I had a very intense and hard preseason for four weeks, which included constant fitness, tennis, and mental training. For me to work incredibly hard and have it rewarded so soon after is a special feeling,” she said.

“Another one of my most proud moments was playing my first Grand Slam last year at the US Open,” she added.

The digital age

On being a tennis player in the digital age, Mandlik explained, “Being a tennis player now in a digital age is great, however, it definitely comes with some challenges. For example, you get a lot more attention these days because of the Internet and social media. This allows you to have a global presence and work with sponsors. For that, I am very grateful.”

“Like most athletes and entertainers will tell you the downside of it is the hate you receive online and the extra pressure it creates, however you just need to be mentally strong, block it out and do your own thing which makes you happy,” she said.

Advice for hopefuls in tennis

For young and aspiring tennis players, she said, “Always enjoy what your doing and put forth your best effort and have good people around you. There will be times you will get down on yourself but never let the people you surround yourself with be the reason for your disappointment. Always work hard, trust and believe in yourself and it will all be worth it.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success for me means achieving what you set out to do and keeping yourself happy. Whether it is something as simple as waking up at 5 a.m. and going for a run, or achieving a long-term goal that has taken many years. It is the little achievements along the way that ultimately create success.”

For her fans and supporters, she expressed her sincere appreciation. “To my fans and supporters thank you so much for supporting me. The fans and supporters are so important and they really drive me to always give my best and always pump me up. I’m super grateful for them even if right now it’s only a couple,” she said.

To learn more about American tennis player Elizabeth Mandlik, follow her on Instagram.