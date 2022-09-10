Connect with us

Chatting with Rafayel Abrahamyan: Professional MMA fighter

Professional MMA fighter Rafayel Abrahamyan chatted about his career and proudest moments in the sport.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Rafayel Abrahamyan
Rafayel Abrahamyan with his championship belt. Photo Courtesy of Rafayel Abrahamyan
Professional MMA fighter and champion Rafayel Abrahamyan, affectionately known as “Buffalo,” chatted about his career and proudest moments in the sport, which include championship wins.

What do you love most about MMA?

You always have a different choice you can make in an MMA fight. Your attack plan can consist of multiple strikes, blocks, and kicks. You can always end the fight in an unthinkable and unique way! That is the reason why I think MMA is so unique.

What are some of your proudest professional moments in mixed martial arts?

In July of 2021, I was able to successfully win the title fight against French MMA fighter Patrick Mbonda in Krasnodar, Russia. After the fight, I became the new owner of the championship belt!

What motivates you each day?

My strength comes from my people and my country of Armenia, they are the ones that root for me and support me every step of the way. I want to set an excellent example for the younger generation that anyone who tries and doesn’t give up can achieve a successful sports career.

How does it feel to be an MMA fighter in the digital age? (now with technology and social media being so prevalent)

It definitely helps! You can find everything you need, like training, and nutrition, you can even see how your opponent is preparing and it gives you a sort of advantage, and whoever is smarter wins!

What is your advice for young and aspiring MMA fighters?

Believe in your dream and strive to achieve it no matter what! Ignore all the hardships as long as you are chasing that dream you will achieve it.

What do your plans for the future include?

I will continue to fight and defend my belt! After I finish my fighting career I will open a school to teach young people how to fight.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

It is you who give me strength and courage, it is you guys who have seen my past achievements and you guys will see my future achievements!

What does the word success mean to you?

The word success is a synonym for hard work and a constant thirst for achievement! You can be lucky and get something but that never lasts. You always need to stay motivated and determined to not give up!

To learn more about MMA fighter and champion Rafayel Abrahamyan, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

