Chatting with race car driver Conor Daly

Race car driver Conor Daly. Photo Credit: BitNile, Athelo Group

Conor Daly, professional racing driver who competes in the NTT IndyCar Series, chatted about his latest endeavors.

NTT IndyCar Series

On being a race car driver in the NTT IndyCar Series, Daly said, “For me, it was always part of my dream growing up to be an Indycar driver, and to think there are 7 or 8 billion people in the world yet only 33 of us get to suit up for the Indy 500 every year, that’s pretty wild. It means a lot to be a part of that group.”

Motivations as a race car driver

Regarding his daily motivations as a race car driver, he said, “The competition in the Indycar series is like nothing else on the planet. We have to be the best we can be every day on the race track. To do that, we have to train hard in the gym and be prepared mentally as well.”

“This job is way more of a full time job than people might expect, as they only see us driving in the race on TV on the weekends. I aim to get stronger and smarter every day so I can deliver the best possible performance when I strap into the race car,” he added.

The digital age

On being a race car driver in the digital age, at a time when technology and streaming are so prevalent, Daly said, “It’s pretty cool sometimes, and also annoying at times. There is lots of support online and I have great fans as well but you’re also just one refresh away from seeing random people saying awful things to you on the Internet. That is tough for sure, but you have to expect it as a professional athlete at times.”

BitNile Metaverse

He opened up about BitNile Metaverse and how that came about. “The relationship with BitNile started the night of my 30th birthday at the end of 2021,” he said.

“The story is a long one and more of a conversation to have but Todd Ault and I have become good friends since then and here we are now in year 2 of a 2 year contract with Ed Carpenter Racing in the Indycar Series. BitNile is an incredible ‘blended-reality’ platform where you’re able to combine real life activities with what’s going on in the BitNile Metaverse,” he elaborated.

“I love the social aspect to it as well: I can go online using any device with a browser and communicate with my fans right on the spot,” he said. “They can ask me questions, hang out, race against me and more. This gives fans a whole new dimension of direct access to athletes, entertainers or others they follow.”

“There’s no need for myself or any fans to purchase special or expensive equipment, but anyone can use any VR headset as well. There is so much more being added every day as well which is super exciting for me as I love gaming and I love technology,” he added.

“Honestly, I hope people to take the time to give it a chance,” he said. “It’s still in the early stages of the platform, and even now, fans are able to have direct access to me in ways that weren’t possible before. I think there’s something around 20,000 new sign-ups per day, and it’s only been around for about a month.”

Daly continued, “On top of that, there’s going to be a great Metaverse marketplace, where stores can create immersive shopping experiences: people can go in and look at actual products that match real-world inventory and have products shipped right to their homes. There are already major retailers taking first steps. There will be so much more added every week and it’s something we as a team are very proud of. Create an avatar, interact with some folks, maybe do some shopping, play a few casino games, race some dirt buggies. Lots of fun to be had,” he said.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, Daly said, “I’m going to be racing cars as long as I physically can! I want to win the Indy 500. That is what my plan is. I also want to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans race at some point.”

Advice for young and aspiring race car drivers

For young and aspiring race car drivers, Daly remarked, “It’s a relationship business. Always shake people’s hands, always talk to people. Try to understand business at a high level and be marketable. If you’re winning races, things become easier, but no matter what, it is a never ending grind to stay in the sport and be a driver who is needed by the best teams.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Daly said, “Knowing that I left it all out on the race track. No matter what happens, if I did the absolute best I could do, I can be happy.”

To learn more about NTT IndyCar Series race car driver Conor Daly, follow him on Instagram.