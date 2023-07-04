Chatting with Jack Alexy: 2023 U.S. Swimming Champ

Jack Alexy. Photo Credit: Jack Spitser

2023 national swimming champ Jack Alexy chatted about his athletic career, and representing Team USA at the 2023 World Championships.

American author, speaker, and leader John C. Maxwell once said: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.” This quote applies to Jack Alexy.

World Championships in Japan

Alexy punched his ticket for the upcoming 2023 Aquatics World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, where he will be competing in the men’s 50 and 100 meter freestyle races, as well as the relay races.

He won the men’s 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 47.93 seconds. He also finished in second place in the men’s 50 meter freestyle race with a time of 21.63 seconds (right behind Ryan Held, who set a personal best with 21.50 seconds).

“It feels pretty good, especially to represent Team USA on an international level. I am really excited for that,” he said. “As a whole, there is so much talent in USA Swimming.”

In particular, is also looking forward to being a part of the relay races at the upcoming World Championships. “Those are pretty special because relays are a big part of collegiate swimming, and I just think it’s really cool,” he admitted.

“The men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay has been dominating for the past couple of decades, so I have some pretty big shoes to fill in that area, and I am very excited about that. My teammate, Destin Lasco, is also going to be on that relay.”

Jack Alexy: A Proud Cal Bear

He is a proud Cal Bear who trains at the University of California, Berkeley, under head coach Dave Durden. “Last year was an adjustment period for me, especially moving cross country and adjusting to my new life out here. As soon as I got here, the team was very close-knit, and it has been really cool to watch my growth over the last two years,” he said.

“It is really easy to get motivated every day during practice since you are surrounded by a great culture and a great environment,” he acknowledged.

“The Cal group is insanely talented. I don’t think there is a better group in the world to train with. They are one of the best training groups ever,” he added.

Jack Alexy. Photo Credit: Jack Spitser

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Alexy said, “New Beginnings.” “I’ve been under the radar for the last two years, so this is just the beginning for me,” he explained.

Advice for young swimmers

For young and aspiring swimmers, Alexy said, “Swimming is not for the faint hearted. It takes a lot and it’s a huge commitment, especially in your mental space. Keep having fun with it. Like anything in life, if you are not going to enjoy it and you don’t have a clear passion for it, then do something else. It is essential to have fun along the journey and really enjoy the process.”

Favorite stroke

He listed the “freestyle” as his personal favorite stroke in the sport of swimming.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Alexy said, “Finding a passion that you really enjoy doing and being happy doing that. Your achievements don’t define you, it’s the journey that leads you to the end result that defines you. I’m enjoying the process and not focusing on the end result.”

Jack Alexy. Photo Credit: Jack Spitser

Rapid Fire Questions

Alexy also took some time to answer some “Rapid Fire” questions.

Waffles or pancakes? Pancakes

Flying or driving? Driving

City living or country living? Country living

Summer or winter? Summer

Library or museum? Museum

Bath or shower? Shower

Pepsi or Coke? Coke

Texting or calling? Calling

Half-full or half-empty? Half-full

Curly fries or normal fries? Normal fries

Skydiving or scuba diving? Scuba diving

Indoor pool or outdoor pool? Outdoor pool

Tea or coffee? Tea

Rain or snow? Rain

Singing or dancing? Singing

Burgers or tacos? Burgers

Long course or short course pool? Long course pool

Money or fame? Fame

To learn more about national swimming champion Jack Alexy, follow him on Instagram.