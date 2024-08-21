Chatting with Frances Tiafoe: American tennis player

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe. Photo Courtesy of Clif Bar.

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe chatted about his latest endeavors, which include making a positive change in the lives of the youth.

Hosting community tennis clinics for the youth

A top-ranked U.S. tennis professional, Tiafoe is working with Clif Bar and the Frances Tiafoe Fund to host community tennis clinics and award grants to provide under-resourced youth with greater access to the sport.

Frances, a role model for youth, is passionate about the Frances Tiafoe Fund being a force for positive social change.

The Fund supports the USTA Foundation’s mission, with an emphasis on supporting the NJTL network that spans the United States, chapters like the one where Tiafoe grew up into the star that he is today. Tiafoe’s goal is to change lives through tennis and education!

On his partnership with Clif Bar and the Frances Tiafoe Fund, he exclaimed, “It has been great. It has been truly remarkable. I’ve been with them for about a year and some change now and they’ve showed nothing but love.”

“Everyone who works there is super nice and genuine,” he said. “They treat every athlete with unbelievable care. They have been behind me on my philanthropy side of things and that has been remarkable as well.”

“I want to continue to innovate the brand and to continue to get them mainstream as I go mainstream. I am trying to enhance the bar as much as I can. I want to make Clif Bar the ultimate energy bar. That’s the slogan,” he explained.

Mission of the Frances Tiafoe Fund

“My foundation has been going well,” he admitted. “I have been helping academies and young kids play nationally and locally. It has been great.”

On the significance of this partnership, he said, “Giving back is obviously massive for me. I came from such humble beginnings, so to be in a position to pay it forward means the world to me. I always say, it’s bigger than tennis.”

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations as a tennis player, he said, “I’m motivated by curiosity, especially to see how far I can take this thing.”

“Also, knowing that every time I am out there competing, I am inspiring somebody with my story and the position I am able to be in, especially being a person of color, and of African background,” he elaborated.

“Ultimately, I want to achieve those goals that little Francis once had,” he added.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he shared, “I think all kinds of things that are on the US Open were defining, and I think my first time when I played Roger Federer when I was 19, that was a big thing for me.”

“Also, meeting and beating Rafael Nadal was defining for me,” he noted.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “I think I can be at the top of the game for a long time, and I would love to be a Grand Slam champion. It’s a matter of putting it together.”

Advice for young and aspiring tennis players

For young and emerging tennis players, he said, “Always believe in yourselves, be super coachable, and be willing to keep improving. Just keep working, keep being a sponge, and keep enjoying the game; that is ultimately it.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly” or “to teleport.” “To be able to fly would be fire,” he admitted.

Favorite mottos to live by

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he revealed, “If you live by the cheers, you will die by the boos.”

His favorite motto to live by is “Why not me?”

Alternate career choice

When asked about his alternate career choice (outside of sports), he responded, “Having a big hoop head, I would love to have a small garden league, but in all seriousness, I would either be a comedian, or I would give back in some type of way.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Tiafoe said, “It’s crazy, man. Your life can change pretty quickly. It can be both good and bad.”

“Ultimately, it’s a great thing because you can catapult yourself and you can brand yourself. Everyone has brands now; it’s pretty crazy,” he acknowledged.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he shared, “Evolving.”

On the best thing about being his age, he said with a sweet laugh, “Time is on my side.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Tiafoe said, “Success means being able to inspire others. I think that defines real success.”

Message for his fans and supporters

Tiafoe expressed his appreciation for his fans and supporters. “I want to extend the ultimate gratitude to my fans for sticking with me during the highs, the lows, and the medium moments,” he expressed.

“Thank you for always sticking with me because it hasn’t always been easy for me,” Tiafoe concluded.

