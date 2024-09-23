Connect with us

Chatting with Femke Bol: 2024 Olympic gold medalist

Four-time Olympic medalist Femke Bol chatted via a virtual mixed zone following the 2024 Diamond League event in Brussels.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Four-time Olympic medalist Femke Bol chatted via a virtual mixed zone following the 2024 Diamond League event in Brussels.

Background on Femke Bol

A Dutch track and field athlete, Bol specializes in the 400 meters hurdles, where she is the 2023 World Champion, and in the 400 meters, where she is the 2024 World Indoor Champion, and the world record holder in the indoor track.

In 2022 and 2022, she was honored as the Women’s “European Athlete of the Year.”

At the Paris Olympic Games, she won three medals in total: a gold medal as part of the 4 x 400 meters mixed relay Dutch team, a silver in the women’s 4 x 400 meters relay, and a bronze in the women’s 400 meter hurdles race. Prior to that, at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, she took home a bronze in the 400 meter hurdles race.

In addition, Bol was the 2024 Diamond League Champion in the 400 meter hurdles.

Bol on staying motivated in a long season

When asked how she keeps herself motivated in such a long season, Bol remarked, “For me, it’s just about enjoying what I do, especially now in the races after the Olympics.”

“It’s about enjoying the hard work I’ve done and the shape I’m in, and I just love to be in the circuit,” she said.

“I love to travel from place to place and be in different stadiums with different crowds. In Brussels, it felt like a home crowd. It also felt like a ‘thank you’ to me from the fans in Belgium for supporting me always. Just enjoy what you do, and it’s all fine,” she elaborated.

Lessons learned from the Diamond League

On the lessons learned from the 2024 Diamond League, Bol said, “It taught me that I’m pretty consistent and there are a lot of ways to race, and a lot of ways to run good races.”

“Also, to trust myself and to trust my capabilities. Also, when I’m tired or a bit nervous, to just enjoy everything and it will be all right,” she said.

Bol on her offseason plans

During the offseason, Bol revealed that she will be moving. “I’ll still be in the Netherlands, but for two weeks I will be on an island with the sun, good food, and my boyfriend,” she said.

To learn more about Olympic and world champion Femke Bol, follow her on Instagram.

