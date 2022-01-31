Chatting with Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Lau: Winner of ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’

Ezekiel 'Zeke' Lau. Photo by Tony Heff, World Surf League

World-renowned surfer Ezekiel “Zeke” Lau chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about competing in the Billabong Pro Pipeline of the World Surf League.

Billabong Pro Pipeline

The Billabong Pro Pipeline is taking place this week (through February 10), where fans and viewers can tune in LIVE at WorldSurfLeague, the free WSL app, and the WSL’s YouTube channel.

“I am very excited this year to be in the Billabong Pro Pipeline, I am really stoked,” he exclaimed. “I had to sit back and watch everyone compete last year, so I had one year to really take it all in and get ready so I’m really happy to be in it this year.”

“You can expect the unexpected,” he admitted. “It’s Pipeline, you never know what’s going to happen! You can expect some really good waves and some entertaining heats, high scores, and people having fun. This is the greatest event ever, you’re only getting barreled.”

Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Lau. Photo by Brent Bielmann, World Surf League.

‘The Ultimate Surfer’ on ABC

On winning ABC’s “Ultimate Surfer,” he said, “It felt amazing. ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ was a great experience for me. It was something very new and different and kind of got me out of my comfort zone. I feel honored to have that title and I’m happy.”

Regarding his daily motivations as a surfer, he said, “Just to be able to go in the ocean.” “Every day I wake up my job is to get in the ocean and practice surfing so I couldn’t be happier to do that every day. I feel like I owe it to myself to have that motivation to get up and do it every day no matter what,” he said.

The digital age

On being a surfer in the digital age, Lau said, “In this day and age where everything is digital and online is new, I feel like I’m the last generation of the older crowd who kind of grew up before it. It’s awesome, you kind of have to get busier, things are more up to you and what you want to do. I kind of like that, just the way I am. If you want it go get it so it creates a lot more opportunity for people.”

Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Lau. Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League.

A married man

He opened up about his engagement and marriage in his personal life. “It was amazing, both the engagement and the wedding were awesome,” he admitted. “The wedding day was the best day of my life. It’s a great way to start the year and I feel like there’s a lot of good feelings, I’m happy and I’m going to try and carry that with me for the whole year.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring surfers, he said, “Young and aspiring surfers should be doing it because they love it. They shouldn’t be doing it for any other reason. You should love getting in the ocean every day and that should be your main motivation for doing it and whatever comes with it, comes with it.”

Success

On his definition of success, Lau said, “Success to me means waking up every day and being happy and doing something you love.”

For his fans and supporters, Lau concluded, “I love you guys and thank you so much for supporting me. I feel the love always and you guys motivate me to go out there and do my best every day.”

To learn more about Hawaiian surfer Ezekiel “Zeke” Lau, follow him on Instagram.