Chatting with Elaine Thompson-Herah: Olympic gold medalist sprinter

Markos Papadatos

Published

Elaine Thompson-Herah at Icahn Stadium. Photo Courtesy of USATF
Elaine Thompson-Herah is a Jamaican sprinter and a five-time Olympic gold medalist. She chatted about her latest endeavors and inspirations.

Presently, she is the fastest woman alive in the 100 meters, and the second-fastest female alive in the 200 meters.

Thompson-Herah is the first-ever female sprinter, and the second sprinter after Usain Bolt, to win the “sprint double” at consecutive Olympics, winning the 100 meters and 200 meters gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and she defended both titles at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. 

Thompson-Herah participated in an in-person press event on the day prior at Icahn Stadium in New York.

Mental and spiritual preparation for her third Olympics

This is her third Olympic Games, and she opened up about the mental and spiritual preparation for it. “The preparation for this one is a little bit different because I’m going for a three-peat,” she admitted.

“It is nerve-wracking, and I had a late start. I don’t want to apply too much pressure. For me, it is all about making the international trials and I will take it from there race by race,” she elaborated.

Daily motivations

On her daily motivations, she said, “I am motivated by my friends and family every day. Also, me overcoming my struggles and my injuries. That motivates me to be a better person.”

“My mantra every day is to be a better version of myself each day,” she acknowledged.

She is a firm believer of turning her dreams into her vision, and her vision into reality.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Elaine — The Overcomer.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “All the hard work I put in, and getting results. Just the hard work, as well as having friends and family and being able to travel the world.”

