Catching up with Nathan Adrian: Olympic swimming champ

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian chatted about her latest endeavors in the pool, as well as Father’s Day.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nathan Adrian
Nathan Adrian. Photo by Mike Lewis
Nathan Adrian. Photo by Mike Lewis

‘Make A Splash Tour’ with USA Swimming

“That tour was fantastic,” he exclaimed about being a part of the 2023 “Make A Splash Tour.” “I loved it, it was a fun experience. It is nice doing grassroots campaigns and visiting school districts. The kids were excited to get in the water, they just needed a little bit of instruction. We were teaching them how to swim, so that was a ton of fun.”

Masters Swimming

A world champion swimmer, Adrian shared that he enjoys being a part of Masters Swimming. “I love to compete,” he admitted. “Masters Swimming is one of the coolest things, it is really a neat thing.”

Father’s Day 2023

“Father’s Day this year was fantastic,” he admitted. “We went down to Monterey and it was a really nice time. We went to the beach.”

“My daughters Parker and Brooklyn are great, and so is my wife Hallie,” he said. “Parker is coming on 2.5 years in August, and Brooklyn is 10 months old. Time is going fast, they are growing quick.”

AC Swim Club

Adrian is the co-owner of the AC Swim Club, along with Will Copeland. “The pool is going well,” he said. “I am just trying to spread the love for swimming, that’s what we are trying to do.”

Skin protection for swimmers

Nathan Adrian and fellow Olympian Elizabeth Beisel have teamed up with Dermasport, in an effort to raise awareness and education for proper skin protection for swimmers of all levels. Dermasport has introduced its first-ever skincare line that is specifically designed for swimmers to combat chlorine and sun damage.

“It’s good,” he admitted about this new partnership. “It is finally starting to look like summer around here, so it is the right time for this. Sunscreen has always been something that I have been mildly interested in, especially regarding overall health.”

“My sister is actually a PA (physician’s assistant) in dermatology, so it has always been on my radar. Personally, I transitioned to mineral based sunscreen a long time ago,” he added.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Adrian shared, “Right now, it’s living in the present.”

To learn more about Olympic and world champion swimmer Nathan Adrian, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
