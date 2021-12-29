Catching up with Khader Baqlah: Jordanian swimmer and Florida Gator

Khader Baqlah. Photo Courtesy of the ISL

Jordanian swimmer Khader Baqlah chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about ISL Season 3 with the Cali Condors and his latest endeavors, which include his college graduation.

Former U.S. Army general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell once said: “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” Khader Baqlah is an athlete and college graduate that embodies this wise quote.

ISL Season 3 with the Cali Condors

A proud Florida Gator, Baqlah enjoyed being a part of the third season of the International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the Cali Condors with veteran Olympian Jason Lezak as his team’s General Manager and Jeff Julian as the Head Coach.

“We all did pretty well in Naples, Italy,” he said. “Then, due to visa issues, I was unable to go to the ISL playoffs in Eindhoven, Netherlands, which was a bummer.”

“I love Jeff Julian, he is a great guy,” Baqlah said. “Jeff’s life story is honestly quite inspiring, especially everything he went through with cancer. Jeff was a great motivator, and he was good anytime we needed a pick-me-up moment if any of us were going through a bad day.”

Baqlah had incredible words about every swimmer on the Cali Condors team, which included Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, Sherridon Dressel, Beata Nelson, Coleman Stewart, Nic Fink, Justin Ress, Olivia Smoliga, Erika Brown, Molly Hannis, Natalie Hinds, Tomas Peribonio, and Eddie Wang, among others.

Baqlah also shared that he looks up to Olympic gold medalist swimmer and fellow Gator Ryan Lochte.

University of Florida

Most recently, Baqlah graduated from the University of Florida with his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. “I would study consistently for five hours a day, and then I would go and swim, but now that’s all done,” he said. “I am still trying to adjust, it’s a little weird.”

“I haven’t swum for a few weeks, but I should be starting again next week on Monday,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Baqlah said, “Learn from what I went through this year, and not do the same mistakes again.” “I learned a lot from last year. I want to try to fix my previous mistakes and get better. I feel that’s when you learn the most,” he explained.

For his supporters and fans, Baqlah concluded, “Thank you. I love the Cali Condors team so much.”

To learn more about Khader Baqlah, follow him on Instagram.