Caeleb Dressel wins big at U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming, headed to Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Caeleb Dressel has a major reason to be proud at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming. He was victorious in many races, set records, and punched his ticket for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Digital Journal has the recap.

Caeleb Dressel at ISL Season 2
Caeleb Dressel at ISL Season 2. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, ISL
Dressel won first place in the men’s 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 47.39 seconds, where he tied Ryan Held’s U.S. Open Record. He also won the men’s 100 meter butterfly final yesterday with a time of 49.87 seconds.

Finally, he won first place in the men’s 50 meter freestyle final with a time of 21.04 seconds, tying his personal best and American record. Michael Andrew, who finished in second place with a time of 21.48 seconds, will be joining him in this race at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dressel serves as the Captain of the Cali Condors swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL) with Jason Lezak as his team’s General Manager. The Cali Condors were the winners of ISL Season 2.

