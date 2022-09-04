Caeleb Dressel takes a break from swimming, and promises his return to the sport

USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle. — Photo: © AFP

Caeleb Dressel, the world’s top swimmer, catches up with his fans and followers about his latest endeavors following a two-month silence (and absense from the sport).

“I haven’t swum since worlds and can honestly say I have been happy without swimming,” he posted on his Instagram page. “I really miss it though,” he admitted.

Dressel went on to share a few of the things that he and his wife, Meghan, have been up to. “I finally went on a honeymoon to Iceland, I bought a tractor, hiked another section of the Appalachian Trail, and swam with some manatees,” he shared.

“I know I can have swimming and happiness. I had them both at one point in my life and I’m working on it. If you need a break, take one,” he underscored.

“I’ll be back,” he promised, thus concluding his post on an optimistic note.

At the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, he won two gold medals in the men’s 50 meter butterfly and the men’s 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, prior to leaving early for unspecified reasons (perhaps pertaining to a much-needed mental health break). He has a total of 15 gold medals at the long course World Championship level.

At the Olympic medal, Dressel won a total of seven gold medals in swimming. He is a proud Florida Gator.