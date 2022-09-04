Connect with us

Caeleb Dressel takes a break from swimming, and promises his return to the sport

Caeleb Dressel, the world’s top swimmer, catches up with his fans and followers about his latest endeavors following a two-month silence.
USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle. — Photo: © AFP
“I haven’t swum since worlds and can honestly say I have been happy without swimming,” he posted on his Instagram page. “I really miss it though,” he admitted.

Dressel went on to share a few of the things that he and his wife, Meghan, have been up to. “I finally went on a honeymoon to Iceland, I bought a tractor, hiked another section of the Appalachian Trail, and swam with some manatees,” he shared.

“I know I can have swimming and happiness. I had them both at one point in my life and I’m working on it. If you need a break, take one,” he underscored.

“I’ll be back,” he promised, thus concluding his post on an optimistic note.

At the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, he won two gold medals in the men’s 50 meter butterfly and the men’s 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, prior to leaving early for unspecified reasons (perhaps pertaining to a much-needed mental health break). He has a total of 15 gold medals at the long course World Championship level.

At the Olympic medal, Dressel won a total of seven gold medals in swimming. He is a proud Florida Gator.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

