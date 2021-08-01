Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Bobby Finke wins two gold medals in swimming for Team USA

Bobby Finke has a major reason to be proud. He won two gold medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for Team USA. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Bobby Finke
Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming
Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming

Bobby Finke has a major reason to be proud. He won two gold medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for Team USA. Digital Journal has the recap.

Finke finished in first place in the men’s 800 meter freestyle, taking home the gold in a time of 7:41.87 at his first-ever Olympic Games. While he was behind for much of the race, he was able to make his move in the final lap, which ultimately helped him with the race. He proved to be the epitome of resilience and perseverance.

For the second straight race, Finke was able to obliterate the field in the closing lengths of the race to win the 1,500 meter freestyle final, which earned him his second gold medal at the Olympic Games.

“I came in trying to medal,” Finke said. “I knew that the competition was really tough. Those guys have been there for years now, especially [Gregorio] Paltrinieri. I’ve looked up to them ever since I first saw them swim. To be able to race with them is a big honor.”

“I saw how all three of us [Finke, Romanchuk, and Wellbrock] were kind of neck and neck,” Finke said. “I knew from my 800 that I had the ability to switch gears for the last 50. I was trying to just gain confidence from that last, I think 300, really to just try and hold on and sprint my butt off at the end.”

Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke won gold medals for Team USA in both the men’s 800 meter freestyle and the 1,500 meter freestyle finals respectively.

A 21-year-old Olympian, Finke trains at the University of Florida as part of the “Florida Gators.”

“For myself, I didn’t know I had these swims in me. I’ve just gained a lot of confidence with coach [Anthony] Nesty, especially being here,” he said. “Even during the training trip, I was having some of the best practices of my life. It gave me a huge confidence boost going into this meet and then when I noticed during the 800 [freestyle] prelims that I was still hanging with the guys, I was just trying to ride the wave and have fun.”

Congratulations once again to Bobby Finke on these tremendous accomplishments.

To learn more about Olympian Bobby Finke, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Bobby Finke, olympic games, Summer, tokyo
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

16 mins ago

Life

More countries increasing climate pledges, piling pressure on big emitters

Over 100 countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations.

23 hours ago
Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

World

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica - Copyright AFP/File Angela WeissGreenland’s...

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

U.S. health body announces data breach, but those concerned can wait 2 months

This cyberattack could disclose sensitive medical diagnosis or images if payments are not made.

18 hours ago