Bobby Finke is headed to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest

Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis. USA Swimming

Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Bobby Finke is headed to the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

He won big at the 2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials, which wrapped up on Saturday evening in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A proud Florida Gator, Finke will be repping Team USA in both the men’s 1,500 meter and the 800 meter freestyle races respectively.

1,500 meter freestyle performance

Earlier this week, Finke won the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle event with a time of 14:45.72. “It was a good race. I was surprised by the time, I thought I was going a little slower than that because I was dying so much, but I’ll take it,” Finke said.

800 meter freestyle

Today, Finke won the men’s 800 meter freestyle race with an incredible time of 7:43.42, which is a U.S. Open Record (for the fastest swim on American soil).

Finke was able to take down the 7:44.57 mark that was set by Zane Grothe back in 2018.

On his swim, Finke remarked, “I am happy with the time. I didn’t really go into the race thinking about a time, I really just wanted to finish off the meet well and get my hand on the wall and make the team for the 800.”

To learn more about Olympian and American swimmer Bobby Finke, follow him on Instagram.

